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English NewsHealthWhy Do You Feel Hungrier During Winter? Know What Triggers Your Appetite

Why Do You Feel Hungrier During Winter? Know What Triggers Your Appetite

Why do you feel hungrier during winter? Know how hormonal changes, reduced sunlight, sleep patterns and lower physical activity can increase appetite.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Winter appetite rises due to hormones, reduced sunlight, lower activity.
  • These changes lead to increased cravings for calorie-dense comfort foods.
  • Unchecked habits contribute to weight gain; manage with mindful eating.
  • Prioritise protein, hydration, regular activity, and portion control.

As winter sets in, many people notice a change in their eating habits. From craving hot parathas and pakoras to reaching for sweets and frequent cups of tea or coffee, the desire to eat often increases during the colder months. Some people even feel hungry again shortly after having a meal. But have you ever wondered why your appetite increases during winter?

The change is linked to several factors, including hormonal fluctuations, reduced exposure to sunlight, changes in sleep patterns and lower physical activity. While feeling hungrier during winter is common, ignoring these changes in eating habits can gradually contribute to weight gain.

Why Does Appetite Increase During Winter?

Hormonal changes play an important role in regulating hunger and appetite. Two hormones, ghrelin and leptin, are particularly important in this process.

Ghrelin signals the brain when the body needs food, while leptin sends signals that indicate fullness and help regulate energy balance. Changes in sleep schedules and daily routines during winter can affect the functioning of these hormones.

As a result, some people may experience frequent hunger or feel less satisfied even after eating a full meal.

ALSO READ | Chhath Special: Is Thekua Healthy? Know Its Calorie Count And How Much You Can Eat

Reduced Sunlight Affect Eating Habits

Winter brings shorter days and reduced exposure to sunlight, which can influence the body's internal biological clock, also known as the circadian rhythm. This system regulates sleep-wake cycles and several other bodily functions.

Reduced daylight can affect the production and regulation of chemicals such as serotonin and melatonin, which play important roles in mood and sleep.

These changes may also influence food preferences. Some people tend to crave sweets, carbohydrates and calorie-dense foods more frequently during winter.

Why Do Hot And Fried Foods Become More Appealing?

Food preferences often change with the weather. During winter, people naturally gravitate towards warm, filling and comforting meals.

Foods such as aloo parathas, pakoras, halwa, sesame laddoos and hot beverages become particularly popular during the colder months.

The body also uses energy to maintain its normal temperature in cold conditions. However, this does not necessarily mean that everyone needs significantly more calories during winter.

Festivals, family gatherings and eating out more frequently can also contribute to increased calorie consumption. Large food portions and frequent snacking may further increase the risk of weight gain.

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Can Reduced Physical Activity Lead To Weight Gain?

Cold weather can make it difficult for people to wake up early, go for morning walks or maintain their regular exercise routines. Many prefer staying indoors and spending more time sitting during winter.

When physical activity decreases but food intake remains the same or increases, the body may consume more calories than it burns. Over time, this imbalance can contribute to weight gain.

People living with diabetes, hypothyroidism and insulin resistance should pay particular attention to changes in their eating habits and body weight during this season.

Ways To Manage Hunger And Maintain A Healthy Weight In Winter

You do not need to give up your favourite winter foods or suppress your appetite to maintain a healthy weight. Making a few mindful changes to your daily routine can help.

  • Include Protein-Rich Foods: Add dal, paneer and eggs to your meals. These can help keep you full for longer.
  • Eat Fruits And Vegetables: Include seasonal fruits and vegetables to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet.
  • Stay Physically Active: If the weather makes outdoor exercise difficult, try yoga, stretching or light workouts at home.
  • Drink Enough Water: People often feel less thirsty during winter, but the body still needs adequate hydration throughout the day.
  • Control Portion Sizes: You can enjoy sweets and fried snacks, but try to limit their quantities and avoid frequent overeating.
  • Maintain A Regular Routine: Follow consistent timings for sleeping, waking up and having meals to support your daily body rhythm.

With mindful eating, adequate hydration and regular physical activity, you can enjoy your favourite winter foods without compromising your health.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some tips to manage increased hunger and maintain weight in winter?

To manage hunger and weight, include protein-rich foods, eat seasonal fruits/vegetables, stay physically active, and drink enough water. Controlling portion sizes and maintaining a regular routine also help.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Eating Weight Management Winter Appetite Increased Hunger In Winter
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