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English NewsSportsLakshya Sen Creates History! Becomes First Indian To Win Japan Open Title

Lakshya Sen Creates History! Becomes First Indian To Win Japan Open Title

Lakshya Sen is on a roll! After conquering Germany, the Indian shuttler produced another stirring comeback in Japan to claim a historic Super 500 crown.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lakshya Sen won Japan Open men's singles title.
  • Sen overcame Watanabe in tough three-game comeback.
  • This is Sen's second consecutive Super 500 tournament victory.

Lakshya Sen continued his remarkable run on the badminton circuit by lifting the Kumamoto Masters Japan Open men's singles crown. The Indian shuttler battled past home favourite Koki Watanabe in a three-game final, winning 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 to become the first Indian to claim this Super 500 title. The victory marked Sen's second consecutive tournament triumph, coming shortly after his success at the Hylo Open in Germany. It also capped another impressive week for the Indian, who showed resilience after being pushed onto the back foot in the opening game.

Sen Turns The Final Around After Slow Start

Watanabe made the most of home support and took the first game 21-13, putting Sen under immediate pressure.

The Indian, however, responded strongly in the second game. He stayed in the contest, raised his level at the crucial moments and edged it 21-18 to force a decider.

Read More: Virat Kohli's New Zealand Nightmare: Unwanted ODI Record Repeated After 11 Years

With the match finely poised, Sen took control in the third game. He dictated the rallies and steadily pulled away from the Japanese shuttler, eventually sealing the game 21-14.

The final lasted one hour and four minutes, with Sen completing a memorable comeback.

9,200 Points Boost Sen's Season

The Japan title brings more than another trophy for the Indian badminton star.

Sen collected 9,200 ranking points from the tournament, giving his position in the season-ending race a significant lift.

The world No. 13 has been building momentum with consecutive final appearances and back-to-back titles.

His latest success is expected to strengthen his push up the BWF World Tour standings, where he is targeting a move from 12th to sixth.

That climb could also improve his prospects of securing a place at the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals.

With the Hylo Open and Japan Masters titles now in his collection, Sen has given himself a strong finish to the season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Kumamoto Masters Japan Open men's singles title?

Lakshya Sen won the Kumamoto Masters Japan Open men's singles crown. He defeated home favourite Koki Watanabe in a three-game final, becoming the first Indian to claim this Super 500 title.

What was Lakshya Sen's performance like in the final match?

Sen lost the first game 13-21 but made a strong comeback, winning the next two games 21-18 and 21-14. He sealed the victory in one hour and four minutes.

What are the implications of this win for Lakshya Sen's season?

This win earned Sen 9,200 ranking points, significantly boosting his season-ending race position. It strengthens his push to climb the BWF World Tour standings and improves his prospects for the BWF World Tour Finals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
BWF Badminton Lakshya Sen Japan Open
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