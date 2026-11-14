Chhath Special: Is Thekua Healthy? Know Its Calorie Count And How Much You Can Eat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traditional thekua calories vary greatly by preparation method.

Deep-fried thekua has 160-220 calories, air-fried 120-170.

Air fryer recipe uses less oil; bakes at 160-170°C.

Consume thekua moderately; air-frying helps manage calorie intake.

Thekua is a famous traditional sweet from Bihar and Jharkhand. It's typically made with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. As delicious as it tastes, its calorie content is equally important to consider, especially if you're trying to lose weight or monitoring your diet. A typical thekua, weighing about 35 to 40 grams, contains approximately 160 to 220 calories. The preparation method also varies.

What Is The Difference Between Oil-Fried And Air Fryer Thekua?

If you deep-fry thekua in ghee or oil, each piece contains approximately 160 to 220 calories. This is because thekua absorbs some oil or ghee during frying. In contrast, a thekua made in an air fryer using less oil contains approximately 120 to 170 calories. This amount depends on the recipe and the size of the thekua. While air-frying may reduce calories, it doesn't make it completely calorie-free. Calories from flour, jaggery, and ghee still remain.

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How To Make Delicious Thekua In An Air Fryer

For this, take one cup of wheat flour, half a cup of jaggery, 2 to 3 tablespoons of ghee, some fennel seeds, and enough water as needed. First, dissolve the jaggery in some lukewarm water. Now, combine the flour, fennel seeds, and ghee in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Gradually add the jaggery water and knead into a stiff dough. Form small balls of dough and shape them into the 'thekua' (cake). If desired, you can also create designs using a mold or fork. Now, preheat the air fryer to 160 to 170 degrees Celsius. Apply a little ghee or oil to the 'thekua' (cake) and place them in the air fryer basket. Cook for about 10 to 15 minutes. Turn once halfway through, ensuring both sides are cooked evenly. The time varies depending on the thickness of the 'thekua' and the type of air fryer.

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If You Are Losing Weight, How Many Gourds Should You Eat?

If you're trying to lose weight, there's no need to give up thekua completely. Just be mindful of its quantity. Eating a small thekua occasionally won't ruin your diet. Avoid eating large quantities of it daily, as both jaggery and ghee add calories. Choosing an air fryer option reduces the amount of oil used. Also, avoid adding too much jaggery or increasing the use of ghee. Keep in mind that jaggery also adds sweetness and calories, so don't consider it a completely different or calorie-free alternative to sugar.

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