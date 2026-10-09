A sudden collapse at home can be alarming, particularly when it happens without warning. In such situations, the first few minutes can be critical, and the actions taken by those around the person can make a significant difference. Even when the exact cause of the collapse is not immediately known, a person who is unconscious and not breathing normally should be treated as being in cardiac arrest until proven otherwise.

The death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died at 75 on October 8, 2026, following a reported cardiac arrest at his home in Goa, has brought renewed attention to the importance of recognising cardiac emergencies and responding promptly. According to reports citing Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital, Patekar was found unresponsive, and medical teams attempted to revive him with CPR. Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts, he could not be saved.

What To Do When Someone Collapses At Home

The first priority is to ensure the safety of both the patient and the person assisting. Before approaching or touching the person, check that there are no immediate hazards, such as an electrical current, fire, smoke, or a gas leak. Once it is safe to approach, check whether the person is responsive by calling out to them and gently tapping their shoulder.

If there is no response, check whether they are breathing normally. This assessment should be brief, particularly for someone without medical training. If the person remains unresponsive and is not breathing normally, call emergency medical services immediately and ask someone nearby to bring an automated external defibrillator (AED), if one is available.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Nana Patekar’s Death At 75: Cardiologists Explain Cardiac Arrest, What Happens In Crucial Minutes, CPR And AED

While waiting for medical help, CPR should be started without delay. Place the person on their back on a firm, flat surface and begin chest compressions in the centre of the chest. The compressions should be firm and rapid, allowing the chest to return to its normal position between compressions.

For a layperson who is not trained in rescue breaths, hands-only CPR is an appropriate way to provide immediate assistance. The important thing is to avoid unnecessary delays in starting CPR and to continue until professional help takes over or the person shows clear signs of recovery.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Could a Blood Test Spot Alzheimer’s Before Memory Loss Becomes Severe? What Patients Should Know

If an AED is available, switch it on and follow its voice or visual instructions. The device will analyse the heart rhythm and determine whether an electric shock is advised. If a shock is recommended, follow the AED's instructions carefully and ensure that no one is touching the person when the shock is delivered.

What Not To Do During A Cardiac Emergency

It is equally important to know what not to do. An unconscious person should not be given food, water or medication, as they may be unable to swallow safely. Bystanders should not attempt to make the person sit or stand, shake them vigorously, or use home remedies in an attempt to revive them.

If the person is unconscious but breathing normally, they should be placed in a safe position while awaiting medical assistance. However, if the collapse involved a fall or significant injury, unnecessary movement should be avoided because of the possibility of a spinal injury.

Warning Signs And Why Medical Evaluation Matters

Cardiac emergencies may sometimes be preceded by warning symptoms such as chest discomfort or pressure, breathlessness, unexplained sweating, palpitations, dizziness or fainting. These symptoms should be taken seriously, particularly in people with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, a history of heart disease, smoking, or a family history of cardiovascular problems.

While not every fainting episode is caused by a cardiac condition, unexplained loss of consciousness should always be medically evaluated to identify the underlying cause.

Finally, regaining consciousness does not necessarily mean that the danger has passed. Even if a person recovers quickly after an episode of collapse or fainting, they should undergo appropriate medical evaluation. Recognising a cardiac emergency early, calling for professional help promptly, and starting CPR when required can be lifesaving when every minute matters.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]