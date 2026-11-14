Children Who Struggle With Maths May Have Different Brain Activity: Stanford Study

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stanford study reveals dyscalculia impacts mathematical problem-solving strategies.

Affected children struggle switching methods and adapting to difficulty.

Distinct brain activity patterns linked to these strategic challenges.

Executive functions crucial for learning, influence mathematical problem-solving ability.

Some children find mathematics considerably more challenging than their classmates, even when they receive regular instruction and spend time practising. A new study by researchers at Stanford University suggests that the reason may lie partly in how their brains manage problem-solving strategies. The research found that children with developmental dyscalculia often struggle to switch between different approaches, respond to changes in difficulty and improve their problem-solving methods over time.

Published in JNeurosci, the findings also reveal distinctive patterns of brain activity associated with these challenges. Researchers believe the results could offer fresh insights into the cognitive processes that influence how children learn and solve mathematical problems.

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Why Some Children Struggle With Maths Strategies

The Stanford research team, led by Oliver Lasnick and colleagues, studied 68 children aged between eight and 10 to understand the difficulties associated with developmental dyscalculia. This condition causes persistent problems with mathematical learning and problem-solving, although scientists are still investigating the specific cognitive and neurological processes behind it.

Solving a mathematical problem involves more than recognising numbers or remembering arithmetic facts. Children must also work out which method is most suitable for finding an answer. For instance, they might count numbers individually or use a familiar mathematical relationship to reach a solution more efficiently.

As questions become increasingly difficult, knowing when to change an approach becomes particularly important.

The researchers found that children with developmental dyscalculia were generally less effective at using different mathematical strategies than their peers. They needed more time to move from one method to another and were less responsive when the difficulty of a problem changed.

Another difference emerged when researchers examined how children improved their strategy selection. While children without the condition gradually became better at choosing suitable methods, those with developmental dyscalculia did not demonstrate similar progress.

This indicates that their challenges may extend beyond calculations themselves to the ability to decide how to solve a problem.

Brain Activity Offers Fresh Clues To Mathematical Difficulties

To understand these differences more closely, researchers examined the children's brain activity alongside their performance.

They identified distinct activity patterns within a particular brain system among children with developmental dyscalculia compared with those who were more proficient at selecting and applying mathematical strategies.

These differences were also linked to specific abilities. The observed neural patterns could predict how effectively children counted and how well they switched between problem-solving methods.

The findings draw attention to several mental abilities that play a role in mathematical learning, including attention, memory and cognitive flexibility. The latter refers to the ability to adjust one's thinking or behaviour when situations or requirements change.

These abilities fall under a broader category known as executive functions. They help people process information, concentrate on tasks, remember important details and change their approach when something is not working.

In mathematics, executive functions can help children keep track of numbers, assess different ways of reaching an answer and recognise when they need to try another method.

The Stanford research suggests that difficulties with these mental processes could contribute to developmental dyscalculia. However, the association between brain activity and mathematical performance does not establish that these neural differences directly cause the condition.

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Why Maths Difficulties Can Vary From One Child To Another

One of the study's important findings is that developmental dyscalculia may not involve a single difficulty experienced in the same way by every child. Instead, several cognitive and neurological processes may interact and contribute to the condition.

Explaining this aspect of the research, Lasnick said, "Importantly, this study also talks about the individual variability observed in dyscalculia, further demonstrating that the disorder reflects cognitive and neural dysfunction across multiple processes."

By examining mathematical performance alongside brain activity, the researchers have offered a more detailed understanding of why some children continue to struggle with the subject despite regular practice.

The findings also underline why assessing a child's mathematical ability should involve more than checking whether they arrive at the correct answer. Understanding how they select strategies, respond to increasingly difficult questions and manage the mental demands of problem-solving could help researchers develop better ways to identify and support children with developmental dyscalculia.

(With inputs from ANI)

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