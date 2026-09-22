Doc Talk | Feeling Dizzy When You Stand Up? Doctor Explains When It's Normal And When To Worry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seek medical evaluation for recurrent or severe dizzy spells.

Have you ever stood up suddenly and felt the room spin, your vision blur or your body go weak for a few seconds? That brief “head rush” is common and can happen when the body takes a moment to adjust to a change in position. However, frequent or severe dizziness should not always be dismissed as simple tiredness or weakness. In some cases, it can be linked to a condition called orthostatic hypotension, which causes blood pressure to drop after standing.

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Why Do You Feel Dizzy When You Stand Up?

When you stand, gravity pulls about 500–800 millilitres of blood into your legs and belly. The nervous system will typically respond within seconds. The heart rate changes, the blood vessels narrow and the brain gets enough blood again. If this is late, the blood supply to the brain falls off for a moment and you may feel light headed, see things blur, feel weak or almost faint.

When To Worry

One episode of heat stroke after prolonged sitting, fasting, intense exercise, dehydration or heat exposure is usually not a cause for concern. However, recurrent symptoms may be due to orthostatic hypotension.

The clinical diagnosis of the disease is made when the diastolic blood pressure falls by 10 mmHg or more or the systolic blood pressure falls by 20 mmHg or more within 3 minutes of standing. Its frequency increases dramatically with age. It’s estimated to affect around 30% of adults over 70 and some 5% of people over 50, according to clinicians.

A major review in The Lancet Neurology shows that orthostatic hypotension is linked to falls, cardiovascular problems and increased mortality, even in patients without overt symptoms. It can be linked to dehydration, anaemia, diabetes, heart disease or drugs used to treat depression and high blood pressure. It is also seen in neurological diseases such as autonomic nervous system disorders and Parkinson’s disease.

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Know The Signs

If you have frequent dizziness, or if it causes you to faint and fall, you should get a medical evaluation. If you have chest pain or palpitations, a bad headache, double vision or slurred speech or weakness on one side, you need urgent care.

What You Can Do

Spasms are infrequent, start slowly, drink plenty of fluids, and don't skip meals. Before you stand up, contract your thigh and calf muscles to help push blood back up to your heart. Do not discontinue prescription medication or increase salt intake without consulting a doctor.

Feeling lightheaded may be common. But a recurring trend should never be written off as weakness, age or exhaustion.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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