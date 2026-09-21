Doc Talk | How Fasting, Festive Feasts And Air Pollution Can Affect Heart Health

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diwali pollution, late nights increase risks; take precautions.

The festive months bring a familiar rhythm fasting one day, feasting the next, late nights, and packed calendars. Navratri, Karva Chauth, and Diwali all fall within a few weeks of each other, and for most healthy adults, this seasonal swing poses little risk. But for those living with heart disease, diabetes, or hypertension, it's worth pausing to understand what's really happening to the body during this stretch because this year, it isn't just about food.

This is also the time of year when the National Capital Region's air quality takes its sharpest turn for the worse. Rising particulate matter has a well-documented effect on the cardiovascular system, it raises blood pressure, triggers inflammation, and increases the risk of clotting. For anyone already managing a heart condition, that's not background noise; it's an active, additional strain arriving at exactly the same time as fasting followed by rich, heavy meals.

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Fasting Affects Blood Sugar And Blood Pressure

Extended fasting can cause sharp dips in blood sugar, particularly for those on diabetes medication or insulin. Dehydration during a fast can also cause blood pressure to fluctuate -- a genuine concern for anyone with existing cardiac or kidney issues, and more so when the air outside is already working against the heart.

Medication Timing Shouldn't Be Left To Guesswork

A pattern seen often during this period is patients skipping or shifting their heart, blood pressure, or diabetes medication to accommodate a fast. This should never be self-managed. However, some medications can be timed around a fast with a doctor's guidance, rather than skipped altogether.

Post-Fast Meal Carries More Risk Than The Fast

Breaking a fast with fried snacks, sweets, and oil-heavy festive food can put a sudden strain on the heart or a sharp spike in blood sugar after a period of restriction. Add in dehydration, and the strain compounds further.

Diwali Brings Its Own Added Load

Firecracker smoke causes a sharp short-term spike in air pollution, often coinciding with the year's worst AQI readings. Paired with late-night celebrations and disrupted sleep, this makes the 24–48 hours around Diwali particularly demanding for anyone with underlying heart disease or arrhythmia.

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Few Precautions Worth Building Into The Season

Limit outdoor time during early morning and late evening hours on high-pollution days, especially while fasting.

Keep prescribed inhalers or heart medication within reach during the festive week, not just at home.

Wear an N95 mask outdoors on severe-AQI days, particularly for those with cardiac or respiratory conditions.

Run an air purifier indoors where possible, especially around Diwali.

Anyone fasting with a heart or metabolic condition should check in with their doctor beforehand and avoid pairing a fast with heavy outdoor exposure.

Chest discomfort, breathlessness, dizziness, or palpitations, especially on high-pollution days, should prompt a doctor's visit immediately, not a wait-and-watch approach.

None of this is a reason to sit out the season. With some awareness of air quality alerts, sensible fasting choices, and medication managed in consultation with a doctor, the festivities can be enjoyed fully without the heart quietly paying the price for it.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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