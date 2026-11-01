Doc Talk | Delhi Air Pollution: What Happens To Your Lungs When You Work Out Outside?

For a lot of people, the day starts with a walk or a run, and a bit of haze doesn’t change that. It’s a fair instinct, since exercise is good for you. The trouble is that the air you breathe while doing it matters just as much. On days when pollution climbs, the same routine that keeps you fit can end up putting more harmful particles into your lungs.

When you exercise, your breathing becomes faster and deeper. This increases the volume of air entering the lungs and, in turn, increases exposure to pollutants such as PM2.5. These fine particles can travel deep into the lungs, trigger inflammation, and aggravate existing respiratory and heart conditions. Even people without a diagnosed illness may experience cough, throat irritation, or breathlessness when pollution levels are high.

Should You Skip Your Exercise Or Morning Walk?

India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an AQI of 201–300 as ‘Poor’. At these levels, prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort, including in otherwise healthy people. For someone with asthma, a heart condition or chronic lung disease, the effects may be more severe.

Strenuous outdoor exercise when AQI is poor isn’t advisable. A run, cycling session or brisk walk can be moved indoors rather than dropped altogether. An indoor workout in a space with effective air filtration is a practical alternative, particularly during pollution.

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Timing matters too, but on polluted days there is no safe hour. Early morning air is not necessarily cleaner. Checking local AQI readings before you leave home is more useful than judging by the look of the sky.

Balancing The Benefits Of Exercise With Pollution Risks

Regular physical activity remains important for heart health, mobility and overall fitness. However, it does not protect a person from the harmful effects of polluted air.

A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health in December 2024 examined long-term PM2.5 exposure and mortality across India using district-level data from 2009 to 2019. Researchers found that a 10 microgram-per-cubic-metre increase in annual PM2.5 concentration was associated with an 8.6% increase in annual mortality. The study also estimated that 81.9% of India’s population lived in areas where annual PM2.5 levels exceeded the country’s national standard. These findings underline the scale of the problem, although they do not measure the immediate risk of a single outdoor workout.

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Recent air-quality data tell a similar story. IQAir’s 2025 World Air Quality Report recorded India’s annual average PM2.5 concentration at 48.9 micrograms per cubic metre, nearly ten times the World Health Organization’s annual guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Practical Advice For High-Pollution Days

Checking the local AQI before heading out should become part of the exercise routine. Readings can differ across neighbourhoods, so the conditions near home may not reflect those at a park or running track.

When AQI is Poor (201–300), official Indian health guidance recommends avoiding outdoor physical exertion. Move the session indoors instead. Stretching, yoga, stationary cycling, or a home workout are reasonable alternatives. At Very Poor or Severe levels, avoid outdoor exercise and keep activity levels low, especially if you are vulnerable to pollution.

Don’t assume an early morning walk is always safer. Pollution varies with weather, traffic, and local sources, so check the latest reading rather than going by the time of day. If you exercise outdoors when conditions are healthier, routes away from busy roads and construction sites may help reduce exposure.

A well-fitting N95 respirator can reduce exposure to fine particles during necessary outdoor activities, but it does not filter every gaseous pollutant. It should not be treated as protection that makes strenuous exercise safe in heavily polluted air.

Extra Care For People With Existing Conditions

Children, older adults, pregnant women and people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or heart disease should be particularly careful. They should follow their doctor’s advice on exercise and medication, and avoid outdoor exertion when pollution levels are high.

If coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or unusual breathlessness develops during exercise, stop and move to cleaner air. Persistent symptoms need medical assessment. Severe breathlessness or chest pain requires urgent medical attention.

You don’t have to give up your routine, only change where you do it. Look at the AQI before you step out, and if it’s poor, choose to work out indoors for the day. The outdoor run can wait for a cleaner morning.