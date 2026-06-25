Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthDiet In Early Pregnancy: Should Pregnant Women Avoid Papaya And Pineapple? Do They Cause Miscarriage?

Diet In Early Pregnancy: Should Pregnant Women Avoid Papaya And Pineapple? Do They Cause Miscarriage?

Can eating papaya or pineapple during pregnancy cause miscarriage? Learn the facts about unripe papaya, ripe papaya, pineapple, bromelain, and pregnancy safety according to health experts.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Unripe papaya contains latex/papain, potentially stimulating uterus; avoid early.
  • Ripe papaya, moderate pineapple are generally safe for healthy pregnancies.
  • High-risk pregnancies must seek medical advice before consuming these fruits.

Food myths are common during pregnancy, and few are as widespread as the belief that papaya and pineapple can trigger a miscarriage. While these fruits have long been viewed with caution, experts say the risks depend on factors such as ripeness, quantity consumed, and an individual's pregnancy condition.

Why Is Unripe Papaya Considered Risky?

When it comes to papaya, the main concern is not the ripe fruit but unripe or semi-ripe papaya. Green papaya contains higher levels of latex and an enzyme called papain. Some laboratory studies suggest that these substances may stimulate the uterus and potentially increase contractions.

Because of this possibility, pregnant women particularly during the first trimester are generally advised to avoid unripe papaya. This precaution is largely aimed at reducing any potential risk during the early stages of pregnancy.

ALSO READ | Can A Small Amount Of Air In An Injection Be Fatal? Experts Explain Facts

Is Ripe Papaya Safe?

Fully ripe papaya is quite different from its unripe counterpart. According to health experts, ripe papaya contains very little latex and is packed with nutrients such as vitamin C, folate, antioxidants, and fiber.

Many experts believe that eating ripe papaya in moderation is unlikely to harm a healthy pregnancy. However, because human studies on this topic remain limited, doctors often recommend being cautious and consulting a healthcare provider before including it regularly in the diet.

What About Pineapple?

Pineapple is another fruit that is often linked to miscarriage myths. The concern comes from bromelain, an enzyme naturally present in pineapple. Bromelain is believed to soften the cervix and may affect uterine tissues when consumed in very large quantities.

That said, there is no strong scientific evidence showing that eating normal amounts of pineapple can cause a miscarriage. Most experts agree that moderate consumption is generally safe for healthy pregnant women. Concerns are more likely to arise when pineapple is consumed excessively or when the pregnancy is already considered high-risk.

ALSO READ | Prenatal Yoga Benefits: Sleepless Nights And Back Pain During Pregnancy? This Asana May Help

Should Pregnant Women Avoid These Fruits Completely?

Papaya and pineapple should not automatically be viewed as dangerous foods during pregnancy. The real concern lies with unripe papaya and excessive consumption. Women who have a high-risk pregnancy, a history of miscarriage, unexplained bleeding, or other pregnancy-related complications should be especially careful and seek medical advice before consuming these fruits.

Ultimately, every pregnancy is different. Rather than relying solely on common beliefs, it is always best to follow the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional and focus on maintaining a balanced, nutritious diet.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Before You Go

Could a Single Injection Replace Chemotherapy and Radiation in Cancer Treatment?

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is unripe papaya considered risky during pregnancy?

Unripe papaya contains higher levels of latex and papain, which some studies suggest may stimulate the uterus and increase contractions. This is why it's generally advised to avoid it, especially in the first trimester.

Is ripe papaya safe to eat during pregnancy?

Fully ripe papaya, with very little latex, is packed with nutrients and is generally considered safe in moderation. However, due to limited human studies, doctors often recommend caution and consulting a healthcare provider.

Can eating pineapple cause a miscarriage?

There is no strong scientific evidence that eating normal amounts of pineapple can cause a miscarriage. While bromelain in pineapple is a concern in very large quantities, moderate consumption is generally safe.

Should pregnant women avoid papaya and pineapple completely?

These fruits shouldn't be automatically viewed as dangerous. The main concerns are unripe papaya and excessive consumption of pineapple. Women with high-risk pregnancies should seek medical advice before consuming them.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 25 Jun 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Papaya During Pregnancy Pineapple During Pregnancy Miscarriage Risk
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Diet In Early Pregnancy: Should Pregnant Women Avoid Papaya And Pineapple? Do They Cause Miscarriage?
Diet In Early Pregnancy: Should Pregnant Women Avoid Papaya And Pineapple? Do They Cause Miscarriage?
Health
Can A Small Amount Of Air In An Injection Be Fatal? Experts Explain Facts
Can A Small Amount Of Air In An Injection Be Fatal? Experts Explain Facts
Health
6 Morning Changes That Can Help Keep Blood Sugar In Control
6 Morning Changes That Can Help Keep Blood Sugar In Control
Health
Doc Talk | The Everyday Habits Neurologists Wish You’d Quit Before 40
Doc Talk | The Everyday Habits Neurologists Wish You’d Quit Before 40
Advertisement

Videos

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Large Protests in PoK Circulate, No Independent Verification
BREAKING: Uttar Pradesh BJP Announces New State Team with 19 Vice Presidents Named
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Major Earthquake in Venezuela Spark Panic, No Official Confirmation
BREAKING: Ram Mandir donation and land deal probe widens; FIR move, SIT expands six accused case row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget