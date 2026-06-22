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HomeHealthPrenatal Yoga Benefits: Sleepless Nights And Back Pain During Pregnancy? This Asana May Help

Prenatal Yoga Benefits: Sleepless Nights And Back Pain During Pregnancy? This Asana May Help

Prenatal yoga can help improve sleep, reduce stress, ease back pain, and boost emotional well-being during pregnancy. Experts recommend gentle practice under proper medical guidance.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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  • Always consult doctor, avoid specific strenuous poses during pregnancy.

Getting a good night's sleep during pregnancy can be difficult for many women. Weight gain, body aches, frequent changes in sleeping position, and hormonal fluctuations often affect sleep quality. In such situations, prenatal yoga is considered a safe and effective way to support overall well-being. Regular practice of gentle yoga can help relax the body, reduce stress, and promote better rest.

Why Prenatal Yoga Is Beneficial During Pregnancy

According to Dr Neha Shukla, maintaining an active lifestyle during pregnancy is essential for both physical and mental health. Prenatal yoga combines gentle stretches, controlled breathing, and relaxation techniques that help the body adapt to the many changes that occur during pregnancy.

Pregnancy can also bring emotional challenges, including anxiety about childbirth, future responsibilities, and hormonal changes. Yoga and meditation can help calm the mind, improve self-confidence, and support emotional stability throughout this journey.

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How Breathing Techniques Support Expecting Mothers

Pranayama, or controlled breathing exercises, is a key component of prenatal yoga. These techniques help improve oxygen circulation throughout the body and may also be useful during labour. Experts believe that practising deep breathing regularly can help women remain calm, focused, and more prepared for childbirth.

Prenatal yoga may help manage several physical discomforts associated with pregnancy. As the baby grows, added pressure on the back, hips, and waist can lead to pain and stiffness. Certain pregnancy-safe yoga poses can strengthen muscles, improve flexibility, encourage proper posture, and provide relief from back pain, swelling, and muscle tightness. Better blood circulation is another important benefit.

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Important Precautions To Keep In Mind

Experts warn that not all yoga poses are suitable during pregnancy. Dr Neha Shukla advises avoiding deep twists, intense backbends, and highly strenuous exercises. Women with conditions such as cervical insufficiency, uncontrolled high blood pressure, severe anaemia, placenta previa, or a risk of preterm delivery should be especially cautious.

Before beginning prenatal yoga, it is important to consult a healthcare professional and seek guidance from a certified prenatal yoga instructor to ensure the practice is safe and appropriate for individual needs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What precautions should be taken before starting prenatal yoga?

It's important to avoid deep twists, intense backbends, and strenuous exercises. Always consult a healthcare professional and seek guidance from a certified prenatal yoga instructor first.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yoga Pregnancy Pregnancy Care
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