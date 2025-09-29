Debunking Myths About Blood Cancer: Separating Fact From Fiction

(Dr. Shrinath Kshirsagar)

Blood cancer which includes leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, remains a serious health challenge in India. The projected cancer burden in India is expected to rise from 26.7 million DALYs (adjusted mortality to incidence) in 2021 to 29.8 million in 2025. With this, there still exist some myths, creating misconceptions and delayed diagnoses. Let us tackle the top five myths of blood cancer.

ALSO READ: PCOS And Anxiety: Understanding The Connection And Its Management

Myth 1: Blood Cancer Is Always Fatal

Blood cancer is commonly believed that a diagnosis of it indicates that there is no hope for survival. Although it is serious, yet, most blood cancers can be cured. Medical progress in treatments like immunotherapy, targeted therapy and stem cell transplant has made huge strides in enhancing survival. For example, chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) is usually controllable for decades with only oral medications.

Myth 2: Blood Cancer Only Affects The Elderly

Although some kinds, such as chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, occur in older people more frequently, blood cancer has no age limit. Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is the most prevalent childhood cancer and some forms of lymphoma, for example, Hodgkin lymphoma, also often occur in young adults.

Myth 3: Blood Cancer Is Contagious

Blood cancer is not contagious as it cannot be spread by physical contact, sharing meals or living in proximity of family members. Patients undergoing treatment can sometimes experience low immunity and need to stay away from crowds to minimize infection rates, but the cancer itself is not transmittable.

Myth 4: Blood Cancer Is Always Inherited

Though, history of blood cancer in family may increase the rate of risk, it cannot be the sole reason to develop it. Sporadic genetic mutations that cause frequent blood cancer, is not associated with family history. Environmental and lifestyle exposures may cause blood cancer as well.

Myth 5: Early Detection Of Blood Cancer Cannot Be Done

Contrary to this belief, blood cancer can be identified at an early stage through regular blood tests and by recognising symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, frequent infections, easy bruising or swollen lymph nodes. Early diagnosis can lead to a successful treatment only when regular health check-ups and early consultation with a physician are carried out consistently.

Dr. Shrinath Kshirsagar is Haematologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator