PCOS And Anxiety: Understanding The Connection And Its Management

(By Dr. Sujit Paul)

PCOS is one of the most common hormonal disorders found in females at childbearing age. While it is mostly talked about in terms of irregular periods, infertility, and weight gain, it is also just as important in anxiety and mental health. According to studies, women who have PCOS are almost three times more likely to have anxiety compared to those who do not have the condition.

Why Anxiety Is Triggered By PCOS

Testosterone works opposite insulin and metabolism with self-image for the complicated connection. High levels of androgens, insulin resistance, and inflammation may directly affect brain chemistry involved in mood regulation. Then there are those visible signs of PCOS that can be dangerous to the victim's self-esteem, publicly worthy incidents such as acne or weight gain, for example. This constant pressure begins to generate another classic experience of anxiety, desperate thoughts or worry, and sometimes restlessness. The Vicious Cycle

Anxiety, in and of itself, exacerbates the symptoms of PCOS. A prolonged and chronic activation of stress induces additional secretion of cortisol that prevents ovulation and destroys the fine balance of hormones that feminine bodies are supposed to have, the very foundation upon which the vicious cycle of stress and symptoms of PCOS has gained momentum. In many cases, women feel "trapped" between PCOS's physical and emotional depletion.

Managing PCOS And Anxiety Together

Treatment should never be limited to just the physical symptomatology; the most effective way is through a holistic approach:

Hormonal therapy, insulin sensitisers, and lifestyle modifications help regulate cycles.

Balanced nutrition and regular physical activity work to increase insulin sensitivity and mood.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and stress-reduction measures all serve to reduce anxiety.

Dr. Sujit Paul is Group CEO at Zota Healthcare Ltd.

