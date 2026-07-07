Could Sitting Too Much Raise Your Cancer Risk? Here's What A New Study Found

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sedentary lifestyle increased cancer mortality risk by 10%.

Substituting sitting with light activity reduced cancer mortality.

Objective tracking showed inactivity alters body's cancer mechanisms.

Although chronic diseases have long been associated with physical inactivity, researchers are now focusing more on the potential effects of extended sitting on cancer outcomes. A recent study that was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine indicated that those who were more sedentary had a 10 per cent increased chance of dying from cancer.

Additionally, the researchers discovered that substituting a portion of that idle time with light exercise was linked to a 12 per cent decreased risk of dying from cancer, with moderate to vigorous exercise providing even more advantages. In contrast to previous studies that mostly employed questionnaires, this study used wearable activity trackers to quantify individuals' daily movement levels objectively, giving a better picture of their daily activity patterns.

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How Can Prolonged Sitting Affect Cancer Risk?

While sitting does not directly cause cancer, researchers think prolonged periods of inactivity might alter the body in ways that affect general health. Conditions that may aid in the onset and spread of several malignancies have been connected to less muscle activity, decreased metabolism, insulin resistance, persistent low-grade inflammation, and hormonal abnormalities.

Maintaining a healthy body weight and engaging in physical activity are two of the most crucial lifestyle choices for lowering the risk of a number of malignancies, including endometrial, breast and colon cancers, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF). Researchers think that if extended sedentary behaviour becomes a regular part of everyday life, it may counteract these protective effects.

Physical Activity May Lower Cancer Risk

The impact of substituting movement for inactive time was one of the study's most important conclusions. Researchers discovered that those who sat for extended periods of time were 10 per cent more likely to die from cancer than those who did not, but when movement took the place of sitting, the prognosis improved. A 12 per cent decreased chance of dying from cancer was linked to replacing some inactive time with modest physical exercise, such as standing, leisurely walking or housework. An even higher reduction in risk was associated with replacing it with moderate to vigorous physical activity such as cycling, brisk walking or organised exercise. These results, according to the researchers, imply that every movement matters even if it is not a part of a set training regimen.

Standing up every 30 to 60 minutes, taking quick walks at work, using the stairs rather than the elevator, walking while talking on the phone or taking a quick walk after meals are all suggested by experts. Without needing significant lifestyle adjustments, these easy activities can help break up extended periods of sitting and improve regular exercise.

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Small Changes, Significant Health Benefits

The results contribute to mounting evidence that your daily movement patterns may be equally as significant as your regular exercise regimen, especially when it comes to lowering the risk of dying from cancer. While the WHO advises adults to engage in at least two days of muscle-strengthening exercises and 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity or vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, experts emphasise that achieving these goals may not completely counteract the negative effects of extended sitting.

Although further research is required to fully understand the underlying molecular mechanisms, replacing even brief periods of inactive time with modest physical activity may be an easy yet effective method to improve general health and minimise the risk of cancer-related mortality.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition







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