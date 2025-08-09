Breastfeeding And Baby Immunity: Know How Breast Milk Shields Your Baby From Illness

(By Dr. Kushal Agrawal)

From the moment your baby is born, their immune system is still developing. Breast milk, especially the thick yellowish milk called colostrum that comes in the first few days, is packed with antibodies, white blood cells, and nutrients that build your baby’s immune defenses. These antibodies help fight off viruses, bacteria, and even reduce the risk of allergies and asthma later in life.

Nature's Protective Layer:

Breast milk also contains secretory IgA, a powerful antibody that lines the baby’s intestines and respiratory tract, forming a protective barrier against germs. This is especially important during the early months when your baby is most vulnerable.

The Body's Instant Defence System:

What’s more beautiful is that your body actually tailors the composition of breast milk based on your baby’s needs. If your baby is exposed to an infection, your body begins producing antibodies specific to that infection, which are then passed on through your milk. It’s nature’s real-time, personalized immunity plan.

Breastfeeding also reduces the risk of diarrhea, pneumonia, ear infections, and other common childhood illnesses. And it’s not just about protection during infancy, studies show that breastfed babies often grow up to have stronger immunity and fewer health problems even as adults.

Common Breastfeeding Hurdles:

Of course, not every mother finds breastfeeding easy. There can be challenges, sore nipples, latching issues, or concerns about milk supply. Please know that it’s okay to seek help. Lactation consultants and pediatricians are here to guide you through it without judgment.

Breastfeeding is a powerful gift of nourishment, comfort, and immunity. If you are able to breastfeed, know that every drop counts. You're doing more for your baby’s health than you can imagine, with nothing more than love and your own body.

Dr Kushal Agrawal is HOD, Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics at KVR Hospital, Kashipur

