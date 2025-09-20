{By: Dr. Sadique Pathan}

Whenever Alzheimer’s is mentioned, memory loss is what most people picture first. We imagine someone forgetting a loved one’s name or not remembering where they placed their keys. That image is real, of course, but it doesn’t tell the full story. Alzheimer’s is not only about memory it slowly alters the brain in ways that touch language, mood, judgment, and even vision. And the tricky part is, these changes creep in quietly. Families may think it’s stress, fatigue, or just the quirks of aging, but in many cases, it’s the disease knocking at the door years before the diagnosis is made.

Conversations That Suddenly Change

Take conversations, for example. Someone who was always talkative may suddenly struggle to keep up. They pause more often, search for words, or lose the thread of what they were saying halfway through. At first it feels like distraction. But then it starts happening again and again. You ask a question, they answer, and a few minutes later the same question comes back. It’s not forgetfulness in the casual sense it’s the brain struggling to connect words with thoughts.

Routines That Stop Making Sense

Daily routines also begin to shift in strange ways. A person who loved cooking might get confused following their own recipe. Numbers that once made sense bills, bank slips, and simple calculations suddenly feel overwhelming. Families often dismiss this as “getting older” or being preoccupied, but it’s really the disease disrupting problem-solving skills. Those little cracks in logic are some of the earliest hints.

Judgement And Orientation Challenges

Another change that raises red flags is judgment. There’s the confusion about time and place. A person may step out to buy groceries and then forget why they left the house. They may walk around their own neighbourhood and feel lost. That confusion is scary not just for them but also for their families. It’s why some start avoiding outings altogether, which can lead to isolation. Another telling sign is misplacing things, and not in the usual sense. It’s not just keys on the sofa it’s finding the keys in the freezer or the TV remote tucked into a shoe.

Mood And Personality Shifts

Mood and personality don’t stay untouched either. A cheerful, easy-going person may grow suspicious, anxious, or unusually irritable. They may stop enjoying card games, community events, or hobbies that once brought joy. Families sometimes confuse this with depression, but it’s a deeper shift Alzheimer’s changes how the brain handles emotions and social settings.

Vision And Spatial Difficulties

Even sight can be affected. Reading the newspaper, recognising colors, or judging distance while driving becomes harder. Something as simple as pouring tea without spilling or walking down a flight of stairs can feel surprisingly difficult. These visual-spatial changes aren’t always the first signs families notice, but they quietly chip away at independence.

Loss Of Initiative And Motivation

Perhaps one of the most painful changes is loss of initiative. A once-active parent who gardened every morning or loved chatting on the phone may now spend long hours sitting quietly, detached from activities they once looked forward to. It feels as though the person is fading bit by bit not out of choice, but because the brain is no longer able to fuel that spark of motivation.

Alzheimer’s Is More Than Forgetting

This is why recognising these early, lesser-known signs matters so much. An early diagnosis doesn’t stop Alzheimer’s, but it helps families prepare, seek treatments that may slow progression, and make homes safer.

Alzheimer’s is so often described as a disease of forgetting, but that description leaves out the truth. It changes how a person thinks, how they act, and how they connect with others. By noticing the subtle signs beyond memory loss, families can step in sooner, offer support, and make sure their loved one faces this journey with as much dignity, safety, and compassion as possible.

The author, Dr. Sadique Pathan, is the Neurologist, at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

