{By: Dr. Aarthi Kannan}

In many Indian homes, our elders are the heart of the family – offering wisdom, stability, and a sense of support and community. However, as they grow older, their bodies become more fragile. Often, it takes just one fall, a slip in the bathroom, or a missed step on the stairs to change everything.

If you have ever felt that sudden wave of worry when your elderly parent didn’t answer their phone, or seen them wobble slightly or almost trip while walking, you already know that fear: “What if they fall?”

We often think of falls as minor accidents and dismiss their possible consequences. Yet, among older adults, a fall can lead to serious injuries like hip fractures, head trauma, or a long hospital stay. Even minor falls can reduce their ability to walk or move, cause pain, fear of walking, or dependence on others for even basic activities.

On average, studies show that 1 out of 3 people over the age of 65 will experience a fall every year, and many of these falls can be prevented.

ALSO READ: PCOS vs PCOD: Understanding The Difference For Better Awareness

Why Do Older Adults Fall So Easily?

It’s rarely just one thing. Most falls are the result of several factors coming together:

Loss Of Strength And Balance: As we age, muscles weaken and our reflexes slow down. Day-to-day tasks that once felt like a routine – like stepping down from a footpath or climbing down the stairs – suddenly become riskier.

As we age, muscles weaken and our reflexes slow down. Day-to-day tasks that once felt like a routine – like stepping down from a footpath or climbing down the stairs – suddenly become riskier. Vision Problems: Untreated cataracts, glaucoma, spectacles with the wrong power, and sometimes even multifocal glasses can make it hard to judge depth while walking and lead to a fall.

Untreated cataracts, glaucoma, spectacles with the wrong power, and sometimes even multifocal glasses can make it hard to judge depth while walking and lead to a fall. Chronic Conditions: Diabetes, arthritis, past strokes, or early undetected neurological issues like Parkinson’s can all affect movement and stability.

Diabetes, arthritis, past strokes, or early undetected neurological issues like Parkinson’s can all affect movement and stability. Unstable Surroundings: Wet tiles, uneven footpaths, and cluttered corridors play a huge role.

Wet tiles, uneven footpaths, and cluttered corridors play a huge role. Footwear: Slippery chappals or walking barefoot indoors increase the risk even more.

Medications – A Hidden Factor

A major but often overlooked cause of falls is the medication seniors take. Sleeping pills, certain combinations of blood pressure medicines, and even common painkillers can cause dizziness or sudden drops in blood pressure.

When multiple drugs are taken together, the risk goes up even further.

That is why regular medication reviews are crucial – not just for managing your health, but for preventing accidents.

The good news is that there is a lot we can do to reduce fall risk, starting at home:

Get a fall-risk assessment: A quick check-up with a geriatrician (a doctor specialised in the care of older adults) can highlight hidden risks like balance issues, unsafe medications, or signs of frailty. It is not invasive, and it often gives families clarity and peace of mind.

Make the home safer: Add grab bars and side rails in the bathroom. Improve lighting in dark corners. Fix loose mats or wires. Keep bathroom floors dry with a water squeegee/water pusher. These small fixes can make a big difference.

Encourage movement: Light exercises, walking, or even simple stretches can help older adults build strength and confidence. Most importantly, dedicated strength training is your best friend when it comes to fall prevention.

Keep chronic conditions in check: Regular check-ups for blood sugar, blood pressure, and eyesight are vital.

Review medications regularly: Don’t wait until something goes wrong. Meet your doctor every 3–6 months and ask if all medicines are still necessary. Request them to deprescribe (stop) medications that may cause more harm than good.

It’s easy to think, “It won’t happen to us.” And most families say that – until it happens in their family. Being proactive is not about fear, but care and prevention. It is about helping our parents and grandparents stay safe, independent, and comfortable in the place they love most – their own home.

If one fall can change everything, a little foresight to prevent it can mean everything too.

The author, Dr. Aarthi Kannan, is a Consultant, Geriatrician, at P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator