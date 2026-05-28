Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthStruggling With Period Pain In The Summers? Experts Decode The Heatwave-Menstruation Link

Struggling With Period Pain In The Summers? Experts Decode The Heatwave-Menstruation Link

Delhi’s extreme 47°C heatwave may be making periods harder to manage. Experts explain how dehydration, humidity, and rising temperatures can worsen cramps and disrupt menstrual cycles.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 28 May 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Extreme heat exacerbates menstrual symptoms, causing fatigue and pain.
  • Dehydration and heat worsen cramps and can alter menstrual cycles.
  • Increased sweating during heatwaves necessitates frequent pad changes for hygiene.
  • Summer periods increase costs for hygiene products and supportive measures.

As Northern India battles an intense heatwave, with temperatures in cities such as Delhi climbing to a scorching 47°C, public conversations have largely focused on dehydration, heatstroke, and exhaustion. However, for many women, there is another challenge that receives far less attention: managing periods during extreme weather conditions. On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, health experts highlighted how soaring temperatures can significantly affect menstrual health, making periods more physically draining and difficult to manage.

How Extreme Heat Affects Menstrual Health

While talking to HT, Dr Geeta Jain, Head of Gynaecology at Maccure Hospital, said that intense heat can make menstrual symptoms feel much more severe. “Extreme heat can make periods feel more exhausting, as hormonal changes already affect the body’s temperature regulation. For women with PMOS, heat can worsen fatigue, mood swings, and water retention even further.”

Doctors explain that dehydration during heatwaves can also increase discomfort. A lack of fluids affects circulation, raises muscle tension, and heightens pain sensitivity, which may lead to stronger cramps. “When the body lacks fluids, blood circulation becomes less efficient, muscle tension increases, and the body becomes more sensitive to pain,” says Dr Jain.

She further points out that the combined effect of excessive heat, disturbed sleep, and dehydration may influence ovulation and menstrual cycles, occasionally causing periods to arrive earlier than expected, get delayed, or even be skipped temporarily.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Doc Talk | Hot Water Bag, Ajwain Or Medicine? What Actually Works For Period Pain

Why Menstrual Hygiene Becomes More Difficult

Managing menstrual hygiene during hot and humid weather can also become more challenging. Increased sweating and humidity may cause sanitary pads to retain moisture, creating conditions that raise the chances of skin irritation, discomfort, and bacterial growth. To lower the risk of rashes and infections, Dr Jain advises changing sanitary pads more frequently, ideally every two to three hours during periods of extreme heat.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Doc Talk | Walking, Yoga, Or HIIT? Best And Worst Workouts During Periods

The Financial Burden Of Summer Periods

This increased need for menstrual products can also raise expenses considerably. During cooler months, a menstrual cycle may require around 10 to 15 sanitary pads, costing approximately Rs 150. However, in severe summer conditions, women may end up using nearly 30 to 35 pads, pushing monthly costs beyond Rs 350. Additional spending on electrolyte drinks, cooling products, and extra laundry can make managing periods during a heatwave more expensive.

Exercising During Periods In Summer

Experts suggest avoiding intense workouts during periods of extreme heat and instead opting for lighter activities. Gentle exercises such as walking, yoga, stretching, swimming, or low-intensity strength training may help reduce cramps, improve blood flow, and support emotional well-being.

Dr Rahul Manchanda, Hon. Senior Consultant (Endoscopic Gynaecology) at PSRI Hospital, recommends staying hydrated, consuming electrolyte-rich drinks, and cooling foods like cucumber and watermelon, wearing breathable clothes, and getting proper rest. He also advises women with PCOS to avoid long fasting periods and maintain consistent meal timings during heatwaves.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Before You Go

Could a Single Injection Replace Chemotherapy and Radiation in Cancer Treatment?

Frequently Asked Questions

How does extreme heat affect periods?

Extreme heat can make periods feel more exhausting and worsen symptoms like fatigue and mood swings, especially for those with PCOS. Dehydration due to heat can also increase cramps and discomfort.

Why is menstrual hygiene more challenging in hot weather?

Increased sweating and humidity can cause sanitary pads to retain moisture, leading to skin irritation, discomfort, and potential bacterial growth. It's advised to change pads more frequently.

Can heatwaves affect the timing of my period?

Yes, the combined effects of heat, disturbed sleep, and dehydration can influence ovulation and menstrual cycles, potentially causing periods to arrive early, be delayed, or be skipped temporarily.

Does managing periods in summer lead to increased costs?

Yes, women may use more sanitary pads and spend extra on electrolyte drinks and cooling products, significantly increasing the financial burden during summer periods.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 28 May 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Menstrual Hygiene PCOS World Menstrual Hygiene Day Menstrual Health Period Care Tips Period Pain In Summer Heatwave And Periods Period Cramps Menstrual Cycle Changes
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Struggling With Period Pain In The Summers? Experts Decode The Heatwave-Menstruation Link
Struggling With Period Pain In The Summers? Experts Decode The Heatwave-Menstruation Link
Health
ABP Live Doc Talk | Hot Water Bag, Ajwain Or Medicine? What Actually Works For Period Pain
ABP Live Doc Talk | Hot Water Bag, Ajwain Or Medicine? What Actually Works For Period Pain
Health
Sunscreen Day 2026: Biggest Sunscreen SPF Myths Indians Still Believe About Sun Protection
Sunscreen Day 2026: Biggest Sunscreen SPF Myths Indians Still Believe About Sun Protection
Health
ABP Live Doc Talk | Walking, Yoga, Or HIIT? Best And Worst Workouts During Periods
ABP Live Doc Talk | Walking, Yoga, Or HIIT? Best And Worst Workouts During Periods
Advertisement

Videos

Could a Single Injection Replace Chemotherapy and Radiation in Cancer Treatment?
BREAKING NEWS: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh’s Residence, Intensive Search and Interrogation Underway in Twisha Death Case
BREAKING NEWS: Rajnath Singh Hosts High-Level Meet on NEET Security, Army Role Under Consideration
BREAKING NEWS: High-Level Meeting at Rajnath Singh Residence on NEET Security, CBSE–NTA Officials Present
BREAKING NEWS: US-Iran Tensions Escalate After Alleged Drone Clash Near Strait of Hormuz, Strikes Reported in Bandar Abbas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget