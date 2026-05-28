Struggling With Period Pain In The Summers? Experts Decode The Heatwave-Menstruation Link

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Extreme heat exacerbates menstrual symptoms, causing fatigue and pain.

Dehydration and heat worsen cramps and can alter menstrual cycles.

Increased sweating during heatwaves necessitates frequent pad changes for hygiene.

Summer periods increase costs for hygiene products and supportive measures.

As Northern India battles an intense heatwave, with temperatures in cities such as Delhi climbing to a scorching 47°C, public conversations have largely focused on dehydration, heatstroke, and exhaustion. However, for many women, there is another challenge that receives far less attention: managing periods during extreme weather conditions. On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, health experts highlighted how soaring temperatures can significantly affect menstrual health, making periods more physically draining and difficult to manage.

How Extreme Heat Affects Menstrual Health

While talking to HT, Dr Geeta Jain, Head of Gynaecology at Maccure Hospital, said that intense heat can make menstrual symptoms feel much more severe. “Extreme heat can make periods feel more exhausting, as hormonal changes already affect the body’s temperature regulation. For women with PMOS, heat can worsen fatigue, mood swings, and water retention even further.”

Doctors explain that dehydration during heatwaves can also increase discomfort. A lack of fluids affects circulation, raises muscle tension, and heightens pain sensitivity, which may lead to stronger cramps. “When the body lacks fluids, blood circulation becomes less efficient, muscle tension increases, and the body becomes more sensitive to pain,” says Dr Jain.

She further points out that the combined effect of excessive heat, disturbed sleep, and dehydration may influence ovulation and menstrual cycles, occasionally causing periods to arrive earlier than expected, get delayed, or even be skipped temporarily.

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Why Menstrual Hygiene Becomes More Difficult

Managing menstrual hygiene during hot and humid weather can also become more challenging. Increased sweating and humidity may cause sanitary pads to retain moisture, creating conditions that raise the chances of skin irritation, discomfort, and bacterial growth. To lower the risk of rashes and infections, Dr Jain advises changing sanitary pads more frequently, ideally every two to three hours during periods of extreme heat.

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The Financial Burden Of Summer Periods

This increased need for menstrual products can also raise expenses considerably. During cooler months, a menstrual cycle may require around 10 to 15 sanitary pads, costing approximately Rs 150. However, in severe summer conditions, women may end up using nearly 30 to 35 pads, pushing monthly costs beyond Rs 350. Additional spending on electrolyte drinks, cooling products, and extra laundry can make managing periods during a heatwave more expensive.

Exercising During Periods In Summer

Experts suggest avoiding intense workouts during periods of extreme heat and instead opting for lighter activities. Gentle exercises such as walking, yoga, stretching, swimming, or low-intensity strength training may help reduce cramps, improve blood flow, and support emotional well-being.

Dr Rahul Manchanda, Hon. Senior Consultant (Endoscopic Gynaecology) at PSRI Hospital, recommends staying hydrated, consuming electrolyte-rich drinks, and cooling foods like cucumber and watermelon, wearing breathable clothes, and getting proper rest. He also advises women with PCOS to avoid long fasting periods and maintain consistent meal timings during heatwaves.

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