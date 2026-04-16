ABP Live Doc Talk | Shingles In Older People: Know Why Prevention Is Crucial For Healthy Ageing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shingles, a reactivation of the chickenpox virus, poses a serious threat.

Complications include chronic nerve pain, vision loss, and hearing issues.

Ageing weakens immunity, increasing shingles risk significantly after 50.

Vaccination and early antiviral treatment are key prevention strategies.

With the ageing of the Indian population, the discourse of healthy ageing should go beyond the management of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension. Herpes Zoster, also referred to as shingles, is one of the conditions that are under-discussed but are a serious threat to older adults. In my practice, I have encountered patients who are usually taken aback by this painful disease, just because they were unaware that they were at risk.

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What Is Shingles?

Shingles is a condition that results from the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chicken pox. Once an individual gets over chickenpox, the virus remains in the nerve tissue. The virus may reactivate decades later when the immune system is weakened by age or disease; this is now a painful, blistering skin rash, usually on one side of the body or face. Rash normally takes two to four weeks, but the effects may have long-term effects.

Hidden Danger: Post-Herpetic Neuralgia

Post-Herpetic Neuralgia (PHN) is the most dreaded complication of shingles, where pain in the nerves lasts months or even years after the rash has healed. The probability of developing PHN following a shingles episode is much greater in adults over 60, and the pain may be so debilitating as to disrupt sleep, daily activities, and mental health. In addition to PHN, shingles may cause vision loss in the event it attacks the eye, hearing issues, and, in uncommon instances, pneumonia or encephalitis. These complications are not mere medical crises; they undermine quality of life and independence, two tenets of healthy ageing.

Why The Elderly Are So Susceptible

Immunosenescence is the normal ageing of the immune system. This renders the older adults less able to contain the dormant varicella-zoster virus. Any person who has ever had chickenpox, which is the case with the vast majority of adults in India, is a silent carrier of this virus. The risk of shingles is acute after 50 years of age, and it is the most dangerous in people over 60. Individuals with diabetes, autoimmune diseases or under immunosuppressant drugs are at an even higher risk. Poor nutrition, sleep deprivation and stress may further degrade immune defences and serve as possible triggers.

Prevention: The Most Powerful Tool We Have

The most effective preventive measure against shingles is vaccination. Recombinant subunit shingles vaccines are now available in India and have proven to be highly effective in the prevention of shingles and a high-risk reduction in PHN. In contrast to older live-attenuated vaccines, more recent formulations can be safely used in people with compromised immune systems. I highly suggest that you talk to your doctor about shingles vaccination, especially when you are 50 years old or older, especially those with diabetes, chronic lung disease, or heart problems.

Recognising Shingles Early

It is important to diagnose and treat early. When used within 72 hours of the rash, antiviral drugs can greatly decrease the severity and duration of the episode and decrease the risk of PHN. Early warning signs to watch include localised tingling, burning or pain on one side of the body, and usually one to five days before the rash. These symptoms should not be ignored as muscle pain or arthritis. Quickly visiting the doctor can significantly change the results.

A Call To Action On Healthy Ageing

Ageing is not only about a longer life, but a healthy life. Though preventable, Shingles still deprives thousands of older Indians of their comfort, mobility and independence annually. As doctors, it is our duty to actively educate patients on this danger. It is our responsibility as individuals to be informed and to take preventive healthcare seriously. Talk to your physician. Get vaccinated. Protect your golden years.

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