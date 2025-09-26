Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (September 26): Today's Puzzle Too Hard To Solve? Check Clues, And Solution

Wordle Answer Today (September 26): Today's Puzzle Too Hard To Solve? Check Clues, And Solution

Today's Wordle puzzle is too hard for you? See today’s clues, hints, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players kicked off their Friday, September 26, with another tricky puzzle. The five-letter daily challenge continues to entertain millions around the globe, testing not just vocabulary but also patience and smart guessing. For many, solving quickly is the thrill, while for others, it’s about keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle leaned on the slower side, quite literally. The clues pointed toward a word that describes hesitation or delay. If you still can’t crack it, don’t worry. We’ve got the full answer and meaning right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it demands focus and strategy. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each try, tiles change colour to give important clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By paying attention to these hints, players can filter out wrong guesses and inch closer to the solution. That’s why Wordle has become so addictive worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 26 Puzzle

Here were today’s hints for players:

  • This word describes movement, but slow.
  • The word begins with D.
  • It ends with Y.
  • The word has just 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters.
  • Using “allod” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These clues gave enough help without completely spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 26)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: DALLY.

“To dally” means to move slowly or linger without urgency. For example, instead of walking quickly toward your goal, if you dally, you’re being hesitant or wasting time. The word can also mean to treat something lightly or, in another context, to flirt or engage in a casual affair.

Congrats if you guessed it! And if not, tomorrow’s puzzle gives you another chance to play and protect your streak.

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
Trump Meets Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
Trump Signs Order To Put TikTok Under US Ownership, Says China's Xi Agreed
