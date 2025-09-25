Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (September 25): Today's Puzzle Made You Go Nuts? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (September 25): Today's Puzzle Made You Go Nuts? Check Hints, & Solution

Today's Wordle Puzzle made you go bonkers? Here are hints, clues, and a solution to help you keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were treated this Thursday, September 25, to another clever five-letter challenge. The daily puzzle, now a global favourite, once again had players scratching their heads and tapping away at their keyboards. Some solved it in just a few tries, while others worked carefully to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle pointed to something many of us use at home to block the sunlight. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry,  we’ve got the answer and the meaning explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple at first, but it needs both strategy and patience. Players get six chances to uncover the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to give important clues:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these hints wisely, players can narrow down the choices and inch closer to the right word. This balance of logic and fun is what makes Wordle so addictive across the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The September 25 Puzzle

Here are the clues for today’s Wordle:

  • This word can block the sun.
  • The word begins with D.
  • It ends with E.
  • It contains 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “spear” as a starter makes four letters turn yellow.

These clues gave players a fair chance to solve without spoiling the excitement.

Wordle Answer Today (September 25)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: DRAPE.

A drape is a type of curtain, usually a long fabric that hangs from the ceiling to the floor. People use drapes to block sunlight or to keep privacy indoors. You can open or close them depending on how much light you want in the room.

Well done if you solved it! And if not, no worries,  tomorrow’s puzzle will bring another chance to play and keep your streak going strong.



Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 10:14 AM (IST)

Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY

Photo Gallery

