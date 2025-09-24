Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (September 24): Struggling With Today's Puzzle? See Hints, Clues, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (September 24): Struggling With Today’s Puzzle? See Hints, Clues, & Solution

Today's Wordle puzzle made you scratch your head? Don't worry, here are the clues, and answers to help keep your winning streak alive

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, September 24, with a puzzle that left many thinking hard. The five-letter daily game continues to challenge both quick wit and patience, keeping fans across the world hooked. Some play for fun, while others are determined to protect their winning streaks.

Today’s puzzle leaned on the clever side, with hints pointing toward something opposite of “sharp.” If you’re still puzzled, don’t worry, we’ve got today’s answer and its meaning explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it needs logic and focus. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change to give you clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By carefully using these hints, players can cut out wrong options and work toward the solution. This smart mix of challenge and fun is why millions enjoy Wordle daily.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 24 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players with the Wordle puzzle today:

  • It’s the opposite of “sharp.”
  • The word begins with B.
  • It ends with T.
  • The word has just 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “until” as a starter makes four letters turn yellow.

These pointers gave players just enough help without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 24)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: BLUNT.

“Blunt” means dull or not sharp, the opposite of edgy or pointy. For example, a blunt knife doesn’t cut well. The word can also describe people; someone “blunt” speaks very directly and doesn’t sugarcoat their words.

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, tomorrow’s Wordle gives you another chance to play and keep your streak alive.



About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:27 AM (IST)

Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY

