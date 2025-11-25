Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today, November 25: Puzzle 1620 Hints, Clues & Full Solution

Wordle Answer Today, November 25: Puzzle 1620 Hints, Clues & Full Solution

Wordle Answer Today (Nov 25, 2025): Get the solution to Puzzle 1620 immediately! Check the latest hints and clues to easily keep your perfect winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players started this Tuesday, November 25, with a puzzle that made many people think a little harder than usual. The clues pointed toward a word that people use when they really need help. If today’s Wordle confused you, don’t worry. Below you will find the hints, the answer, and the meaning explained in very simple words.

Wordle Hints And Clues For Today’s Puzzle (November 25)

Here are the hints shared for today’s Wordle:

  • This verb is used when you really, really need help.
  • The word begins with P.
  • It ends with D.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • If you try the starting word “laden”, then four letters will turn yellow.

These clues helped players get closer to the answer without giving everything away. Even if the word felt tricky at first, these hints made it easier to guess by ruling out many wrong options.

Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for November 25 is: PLEAD.

If you guessed it on your own, great job! And if you needed hints, that’s completely fine. Wordle is all about learning and having fun every day.

Meaning Of Today’s Word

“To plead” means to ask someone for help. It is not a simple request; it usually sounds emotional, serious, or urgent. People may plead for help, plead for mercy, or plead in a courtroom where someone may plead guilty or not guilty. The word shows a strong need or strong emotion.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a simple five-letter word game where you get six tries to guess the correct word.

  • Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot.
  • Yellow means the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey means the letter is not part of the word at all.

Using these colours wisely helps you get closer to the answer each time.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for November 24 was: DOUGH.

Wordle brings a fresh challenge every day, and each puzzle helps you think a little sharper. Keep practising, keep guessing, and enjoy the fun of solving a new word every morning. Tomorrow’s puzzle might be your fastest one yet!

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY

