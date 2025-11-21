Wordle Answer Today (November 21): Puzzle 1616 Got You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players started their Friday, November 21, with another fun puzzle that had many thinking hard. The daily five-letter game is now a habit for millions around the world. Some people love solving it fast, while others play carefully to protect their win streak day after day.

Today’s Wordle was all about something we use every single time we speak. The hints pointed toward something very familiar, but if you still haven’t figured it out, don’t worry. We have the clues, the answer, and the meaning right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple, but it needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each try, tiles give you important hints:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues, players remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This easy-to-play but smart puzzle is why Wordle is loved everywhere.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 21 Puzzle

Here are the clues for today’s Wordle:

Think of a letter.

The word begins with V .

It ends with L .

It has 2 vowels .

All five letters are unique.

If you start with “glove,” four letters turn yellow.

These hints gave players a clear direction while still keeping the puzzle fun.

Wordle Answer Today (November 21)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: VOWEL.

A vowel is a sound we make without any blockage from the tongue, teeth, or lips. In simple terms, it is a sound that flows freely when we speak. In the Latin alphabet, the common vowels are “a,” “e,” “i,” “o,” and “u.” Every word uses them, and they are an important part of speech, spelling, and pronunciation.

Congrats if you solved it! If not, no stress, tomorrow brings a fresh Wordle and a brand-new chance to keep your streak strong.