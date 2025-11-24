Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (November 24): Puzzle 1619 Blew Your Brain? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (November 24): Puzzle 1619 Blew Your Brain? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for November 24 is here. Read the simple hints, clues, and meanings to help you solve today’s puzzle and keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players started this Monday, November 24, with another fun puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter game, played by people all around the world, continues to be a mix of simple rules and clever guessing. Some players enjoy solving it in a few tries, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe and strong.

Today’s puzzle pointed toward something that becomes food only after heating. The hints helped a lot of players, but if you still couldn’t figure it out, don’t worry, the full answer and meaning are shared below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy at first glance, but it needs patience and good thinking. You get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these hints smartly helps players remove wrong choices and get closer to the solution. That is why Wordle is such a fun and daily habit for so many people.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 24 Puzzle

Here are the clues players worked with today:

  • Add heat, and you can eat it.
  • The word begins with D.
  • It ends with H.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “ghoul” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues were clear enough to help players solve the puzzle without taking away the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (November 24)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: DOUGH.

Dough is the soft mix you use to make bread. It is made by mixing flour, water, yeast, and sometimes sugar or salt. Once the dough is kneaded and left to rest, it is baked to make bread, cookies, pastries, pizzas, and many other foods. Dough must be heated before it becomes something you can eat.

Well done if you solved it! And if not, there is always another chance tomorrow. Wordle gives you a fresh puzzle every day, so you can keep playing and improving your streak.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
