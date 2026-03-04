Wordle Answer Today (March 4): Did Puzzle #1719 Leave You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Wednesday, March 4, to another clever puzzle waiting to be solved. The popular five-letter guessing game has become part of many people’s morning routine. Some players enjoy the challenge of finding the answer quickly, while others focus on keeping their long winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle was a little tricky. The clues pointed toward a word connected with crime and rules. Many players came close after just a few guesses, while others needed all six tries. If you are still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, the hints, answer, and meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like a very simple game, but it requires smart thinking and patience. Players have six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to show helpful clues.

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By looking carefully at these colours, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the right answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for millions of players around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 4 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players solve today’s puzzle:

A crime once punishable by maiming.

The word begins with T.

It ends with T.

The word contains only 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

If you type in the starting word “Earth”, then four letters will turn yellow.

These clues helped many players narrow down the correct word without revealing it too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (March 4)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: THEFT.

“Theft” means taking something that does not belong to you. This can be stealing a physical item like money or a phone, or even taking someone’s work or idea without permission. In simple terms, it means claiming something that is not yours.

In the past, theft was sometimes punished very harshly in some places, even by cutting off a thief’s hands. Today, crimes like theft are handled through laws and courts instead of physical punishment.

If you guessed the word correctly, well done! And if you didn’t, don’t worry. Tomorrow will bring a brand-new Wordle puzzle and another chance to solve it.