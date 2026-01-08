The Wordle answer for January 8 is BLAST. This word has multiple meanings, including an explosion or a very enjoyable experience.
Wordle Answer Today (January 8): Puzzle #1664 Muddled You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle answer for January 8 is here. Check today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak going.
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players opened their screens this Thursday, January 8, to take on another fun but tricky word puzzle. The popular five-letter game continues to be a daily habit for people around the world. Some players enjoy the challenge of guessing the word fast, while others focus on keeping their winning streak safe.
Today’s Wordle was interesting because the word could mean two very different things. The hints made many players think hard before locking in their guesses. If you’re still unsure or just want to double-check, the answer and meaning are shared below.
How To Play Wordle
Wordle may look easy, but it needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess a secret five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:
- Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
- Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
- Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.
By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.
Hints That Helped Crack The January 8 Puzzle
Here are the clues that helped players today:
- Today’s word can describe danger as well as a good time.
- The word begins with B.
- It ends with T.
- The word has only 1 vowel.
- All five letters are unique.
- Using “tubas” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.
These hints gave enough help without giving the answer away too easily.
Wordle Answer Today (January 8)
The solution to today’s Wordle is: BLAST.
A “blast” can mean an explosion, like when dynamite goes off and creates a powerful force. The word can also be used in a fun way. For example, loud music playing from speakers can be described as blasting. People also say they “had a blast” when they really enjoyed something.
Congrats if you guessed it correctly! If not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle brings a fresh puzzle and another chance to win.
