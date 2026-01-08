Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (January 8): Puzzle #1664 Muddled You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (January 8): Puzzle #1664 Muddled You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 8 is here. Check today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players opened their screens this Thursday, January 8, to take on another fun but tricky word puzzle. The popular five-letter game continues to be a daily habit for people around the world. Some players enjoy the challenge of guessing the word fast, while others focus on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle was interesting because the word could mean two very different things. The hints made many players think hard before locking in their guesses. If you’re still unsure or just want to double-check, the answer and meaning are shared below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess a secret five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 8 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • Today’s word can describe danger as well as a good time.
  • The word begins with B.
  • It ends with T.
  • The word has only 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “tubas” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave enough help without giving the answer away too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (January 8)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: BLAST.

A “blast” can mean an explosion, like when dynamite goes off and creates a powerful force. The word can also be used in a fun way. For example, loud music playing from speakers can be described as blasting. People also say they “had a blast” when they really enjoyed something.

Congrats if you guessed it correctly! If not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle brings a fresh puzzle and another chance to win.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for January 8?

The Wordle answer for January 8 is BLAST. This word has multiple meanings, including an explosion or a very enjoyable experience.

What are the hints for the January 8 Wordle puzzle?

The hints for January 8 included that the word starts with B, ends with T, has only one vowel, and all letters are unique. It can also describe danger or a good time.

What does the word BLAST mean?

BLAST can refer to an explosion, like with dynamite. It can also describe loud music or indicate that someone had a very enjoyable time.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Cities
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
World
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget