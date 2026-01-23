Wordle Answer Today (January 23): Puzzle #1679 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans welcomed this Friday, January 23, with another fun and thoughtful puzzle. The five-letter daily game continues to be a favourite for players around the world. Some people play to solve it fast, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle had a classy touch. The hints pointed toward something noble and royal. If you’re still thinking about it, don’t worry. The clues, answer, and meaning are all waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs focus and smart guesses. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each try, the tiles change colour:

Green tiles: right letter in the right place.

Yellow tiles: right letter, wrong place.

Grey tiles: letter is not in the word.

These colours help players remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun for everyone.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 23 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got today:

This Wordle word is noble.

The word begins with B .

It ends with N .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “sonar” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints made it easier to guess without giving everything away.

Wordle Answer Today (January 23)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: BARON.

“Baron” is a title used in European nobility. A baron is a type of noble, higher than a knight or lord, but lower than a count, earl, or duke. The word “baron” is used for men. A woman with the same rank is called a baroness.

Great job if you solved it on your own. And if not, tomorrow brings a fresh puzzle and a new chance to win.