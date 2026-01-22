Wordle Answer Today (January 22): Can't Solve Puzzle #1678? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Thursday, January 22, to another fun and thoughtful puzzle. The five-letter daily game continues to challenge minds around the world. Some players enjoy solving it in just a few tries, while others focus on keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle was all about sound, and the hints slowly pointed players in the right direction. If you are still thinking about your guesses, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs smart thinking and patience. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change colour and give helpful clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colours wisely, players can remove wrong options and move closer to the answer. This simple system is what makes Wordle fun and exciting for millions every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 22 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had to work with today:

The sound of metal.

The word begins with C .

It ends with K .

The word has only 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “liken” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints made it easier to narrow down the right word without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (January 22)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CLINK.

“Clink” is a sharp, clean sound made when hard objects touch each other, especially metal. For example, when a spoon falls on the floor, it may make a clinking sound. You might also hear a clink when glasses touch during a toast. Similar words include clang, bang, or jangle.

Great job if you guessed it right. And if not, tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle and another chance to win.