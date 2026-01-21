Wordle Answer Today (January 21): Puzzle #1677 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players opened their screens this Wednesday, January 21, ready for another fun word challenge. The five-letter daily puzzle continues to bring people together across the world. Some players enjoy solving it in just two or three tries, while others play to protect their precious winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was all about shapes. The hints pointed toward something you may have seen many times in daily life. From sugar cubes to dice, the answer was hiding in plain sight. If you’re still guessing, don’t worry, the clues, answer, and meaning are all waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs smart thinking and patience. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every try, the tiles change colour and guide you:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colours wisely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly reach the right answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for millions.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 21 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

This Wordle answer describes a shape.

The word begins with C .

It ends with C .

The word has 2 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “scrub” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints helped narrow things down without giving the answer away too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (January 21)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CUBIC.

If something is “cubic,” it has a box-like shape. A cubic object has six sides, and each side has four edges and four corners. Sugar cubes and dice are perfect examples of cubic objects. The word “cubic” is also used as a unit of volume, like a cubic metre or a cubic inch.

Great job if you guessed it on your own. And if you didn’t, that’s okay, tomorrow brings a fresh puzzle and a new chance to win.