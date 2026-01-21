Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (January 21): Puzzle #1677 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (January 21): Puzzle #1677 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 21 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and simple meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players opened their screens this Wednesday, January 21, ready for another fun word challenge. The five-letter daily puzzle continues to bring people together across the world. Some players enjoy solving it in just two or three tries, while others play to protect their precious winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was all about shapes. The hints pointed toward something you may have seen many times in daily life. From sugar cubes to dice, the answer was hiding in plain sight. If you’re still guessing, don’t worry, the clues, answer, and meaning are all waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs smart thinking and patience. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every try, the tiles change colour and guide you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colours wisely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly reach the right answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for millions.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 21 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

  • This Wordle answer describes a shape.
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with C.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “scrub” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints helped narrow things down without giving the answer away too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (January 21)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CUBIC.

If something is “cubic,” it has a box-like shape. A cubic object has six sides, and each side has four edges and four corners. Sugar cubes and dice are perfect examples of cubic objects. The word “cubic” is also used as a unit of volume, like a cubic metre or a cubic inch.

Great job if you guessed it on your own. And if you didn’t, that’s okay, tomorrow brings a fresh puzzle and a new chance to win.



Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Wordle answer for January 21st?

The Wordle answer for January 21st was CUBIC. This word describes a box-like shape.

How does Wordle guide players?

Wordle uses colored tiles to guide players. Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot, yellow means it's correct but in the wrong spot, and grey means the letter isn't in the word.

What does 'cubic' mean?

Cubic means having a box-like shape. Cubic objects have six sides and are used as a unit of volume, like cubic meters.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
