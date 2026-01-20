Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (January 20): Puzzle #1676 Left You Muddled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (January 20): Puzzle #1676 Left You Muddled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 20 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and simple meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans woke up this Tuesday, January 20, to another fun and thoughtful puzzle. The daily five-letter game continues to bring people together, giving everyone a small challenge to start their day. Some players love the joy of guessing the word in just two or three tries. Others are more focused on saving their long winning streak.

Today’s Wordle leaned toward a clever meaning-based clue. It made many players pause and think a little harder than usual. If you are still staring at your grid, don’t worry. The hints, answer, and meaning are all waiting for you below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to understand but not always easy to win. You get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each try, the game gives you colour hints:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is right and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colours wisely, you can remove wrong letters and move closer to the correct word. This mix of thinking and fun is why Wordle is loved by millions across the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 20 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

  • If this word is applicable, it’s not “clean”.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with Y.
  • The word has only 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “flush” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints were enough to guide players without giving away the answer too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (January 20)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SULLY.

To “sully” something means to make it dirty, spoiled, or less pure. You can sully a white shirt by spilling tea on it. You can also sully a good name by doing something wrong. It is often used when something clean or good becomes stained in some way.

The opposite of “sully” would be clean or honourable. Great job if you guessed it on your own. And if you didn’t, that’s okay. Tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle and another chance to win.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you play Wordle?

You get six chances to guess a five-letter word. Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right spot, while yellow means it's in the word but misplaced. Grey tiles indicate the letter is not in the word.

What is the answer to the January 20 Wordle puzzle?

The answer to the January 20 Wordle puzzle is SULLY. To 'sully' something means to make it dirty, spoiled, or less pure.

What does it mean to 'sully' something?

To 'sully' something means to make it dirty, spoiled, or less pure. For example, you can sully a white shirt by spilling tea on it or sully a good name by doing something wrong.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
