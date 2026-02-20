Wordle Answer Today (February 20): Puzzle #1707 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players logged in this Friday, February 20, ready to take on another daily word challenge. The five-letter puzzle has become a habit for many people around the world. Some play it for fun, while others carefully guard their winning streaks. Either way, Wordle continues to bring a small moment of excitement to the day.

Today’s puzzle felt a little unpleasant in theme, thanks to a hint that pointed toward something nobody really enjoys. The clues were fair but tricky enough to slow players down. If you found yourself stuck or second-guessing your answers, don’t worry. The clues, answer, and meaning are all explained below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives hints using colours:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct word. This simple idea is why Wordle is loved by kids, adults, and even grandparents.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 20 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players figure out today’s word:

A past-tense word used to describe an unpleasant lingering presence.

The word begins with S.

The word ends with K.

The word has only 1 vowel.

All five letters are different.

Using “knits” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints were enough to point players in the right direction without giving the answer away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (February 20)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: STANK.

“Stank” is the past tense of the word “stink.” It is used to talk about something that smelled really bad in the past. For example, gym socks may stank before being washed, but smell clean afterwards. The word is often used to describe strong, unpleasant smells that people clearly remember.

Well done if you guessed it on your own. And if you didn’t, that’s okay. Tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle and another fresh chance to solve the puzzle.