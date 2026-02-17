Wordle Answer Today (February 17): Puzzle #1704 Blew Your Brain? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Tuesday, February 17, to another fun and thoughtful puzzle. The popular five-letter word game continues to be part of many people’s daily routine. Some players rush to solve it early in the morning, while others enjoy taking their time later in the day. For many, the goal is not just solving the world, but also protecting their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was all about togetherness. The hints slowly pointed players toward a word that describes a group that stays close and works as one. If you found yourself stuck, don’t worry. Below, we’ve broken down the clues, the answer, and the meaning in the easiest way possible.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but still tricky to master. Players have six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives clues using colours:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By paying attention to these colours, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct answer. This simple system is what makes Wordle fun for both kids and adults.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 17 Puzzle

Here are the hints players received today:

A tight-knit group.

The word begins with S.

It ends with D.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “adios” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These clues helped many players narrow down their guesses without giving away the answer too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (February 17)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: SQUAD.

A squad is a small group of people who work or move together. It can describe a group of friends, a team at work, or a group of players in sports. The word first came from the military, where it meant a small unit of soldiers. Today, people use it in everyday life to describe any close group that sticks together and supports each other.

Congrats if you guessed it right! If not, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to keep your streak going.