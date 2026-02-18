Wordle Answer Today (February 18): Puzzle #1705 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (February 18): Puzzle #1705 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for February 18 is here. Read today’s hints, clues, and meaning to help protect your Wordle winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were back again this Wednesday, February 18, trying their luck with a brand-new five-letter puzzle. The daily word game continues to be a favourite for millions, giving players a fun mix of thinking, guessing, and patience. Some people play just for fun, while others are serious about protecting their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle leaned toward a slightly tricky meaning-based clue. The hints were helpful, but not too easy. If you’re still thinking about it or just want to confirm your guess, the answer and meaning are shared below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to win. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and guide you forward:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By paying attention to these colours, players slowly remove wrong letters and move closer to the correct answer. This simple system is what makes Wordle fun for both kids and adults.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 18 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

  • A builder of sorts.
  • The word begins with M.
  • The word ends with L.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “glove” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints helped many players narrow down their choices and land on the right word.

Wordle Answer Today (February 18)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: MOGUL.

A “mogul” is a person who is very powerful and influential. This word is often used for people in business, finance, or entertainment. A mogul is someone who builds big ideas, leads others, and shapes an entire industry. They are decision-makers and trend-setters.

If you guessed it correctly, great job. And if you didn’t, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle will give you a fresh chance to try again.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you play Wordle?

You have six chances to guess a five-letter word. Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right spot, yellow means it's in the word but wrong place, and grey means it's not in the word at all.

What is the answer to the February 18th Wordle?

The answer to today's Wordle is MOGUL.

What does the word 'mogul' mean?

A mogul is a very powerful and influential person, often in business, finance, or entertainment, who builds big ideas and shapes industries.

Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Gaming Wordle
