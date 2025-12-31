Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (December 31): Year's Last Puzzle #1656 Left You Stumped? Hints, Solution Inside

Wordle answer for December 31 is here. Check today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players wrapped up the year on Wednesday, December 31, with another fun and thoughtful puzzle. The five-letter word game continues to be a daily habit for millions around the world. Some players enjoy the calm thinking time, while others are focused on protecting their hard-earned winning streak.

Today’s Wordle leaned toward mythology, and the hint made many players pause and think a little deeper. If the clues felt confusing, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are explained clearly below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help guide you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct answer. This simple system is what makes Wordle fun and a little challenging every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 31 Puzzle

Here are the clues that were given for today’s Wordle:

  • Odysseus would know.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with N.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “urine” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints helped players think in the right direction without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (December 31)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SIREN.

A siren is a creature from Ancient Greek stories. Sirens were known for singing beautiful songs that pulled sailors toward danger. Because of this, the word “siren” is often linked to warning or attraction. Today, a siren can also mean the loud warning sound from an ambulance or police vehicle.

Well done if you guessed it right. And if you didn’t, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and a fresh start.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Wordle answer for December 31st?

The Wordle answer for December 31st was SIREN. This word relates to mythology and warning sounds.

What were the hints for the December 31st Wordle puzzle?

The hints included that Odysseus would know the word, it starts with 'S', ends with 'N', has two vowels, and all letters are unique.

What is the meaning of 'siren'?

In Greek mythology, sirens were creatures with beautiful songs that lured sailors to danger. Today, it can also refer to a loud warning sound from emergency vehicles.

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle
