Wordle Answer Today (December 29): Puzzle #1654 Giving You Trouble? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Monday, December 29, to a fresh five-letter puzzle that once again tested their thinking skills. The daily word game continues to be a small but fun habit for millions of people around the world. Some players try to solve it as fast as possible, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was on the easier side, especially because the hints pointed toward something very familiar. Still, a few players needed extra help before landing on the right answer. If you’re one of them, don’t worry, the clues, answer, and meaning are all explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to play, but it still needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives helpful colour clues:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the answer. This mix of easy rules and smart thinking is why Wordle is loved by players of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 29 Puzzle

Here are the clues players were given today:

It’s edible.

The word begins with F .

It ends with T .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are different.

Using “rifts” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints made it easier for many players to guess the word without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (December 29)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: FRUIT.

Fruit is a type of food that grows on trees or plants. Apples, bananas, oranges, strawberries, and pears are all fruits. Most fruits are sweet or slightly sour and are good for your health. Every fruit has seeds; some have one big seed, while others have many small ones.

Because fruit is something we see and eat almost every day, many players were able to guess today’s Wordle quickly.

Congrats if you got it right! And if not, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.