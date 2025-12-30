Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (December 30): Puzzle #1655 Tested You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (December 30): Puzzle #1655 Tested You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for December 30 is here. Check today's hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak safe.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans returned this Tuesday, December 30, to solve another fun five-letter puzzle. The daily word game has become a habit for millions of players around the world. Some people enjoy the calm thinking it brings, while others are focused on saving their hard-earned winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was linked to something we all see every day at home. The clues were simple but still made many players stop and think. If you are still guessing, don’t worry. The hints, answers, and meanings are all explained below in easy words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to play but needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour hints, players slowly remove wrong letters and move closer to the right answer. This simple idea is why Wordle is loved by both kids and adults.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 30 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players solve today’s Wordle:

  • It concerns your furniture.
  • The word begins with D.
  • It ends with R.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “horde” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These clues made it easier to narrow down the answer without giving it away too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (December 30)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: DECOR.

Decor means the way a room looks inside. Furniture, lights, wallpaper, plants, and small showpieces are all part of decor. When people decorate their homes, they choose colours, shapes, and items that make the space feel nice and comfortable. Interior designers often plan decor to make rooms look clean, warm, and welcoming.

Well done if you guessed it correctly. And if not, don’t stress. A brand-new Wordle puzzle will be waiting for you tomorrow.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do the colored tiles work in Wordle?

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place. Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct but in the wrong place. Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

What were the hints for the December 30th Wordle puzzle?

The hints were that the word relates to furniture, starts with 'D', ends with 'R', has two vowels, and all letters are unique.

What is the answer to the December 30th Wordle?

The answer to the December 30th Wordle puzzle is DECOR.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
