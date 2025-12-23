Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (December 23): Puzzle #1648 Got You Stuck? See Hints & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (December 23): Puzzle #1648 Got You Stuck? See Hints & Solution

Wordle answer for December 23 is here. Check today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, December 23, with another fun and thoughtful word puzzle. The five-letter guessing game has become a daily habit for millions of people around the world. Some players enjoy the challenge of solving it fast, while others care most about saving their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle puzzle focused on something small but bright. The hints were gentle and helpful, but the word still made many players stop and think. If today’s puzzle left you confused, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are explained clearly below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand, but it still needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colours carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This simple style is what makes Wordle fun for both kids and adults.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 23 Puzzle

These were the clues shared for today’s Wordle:

  • Think of “light.”
  • The word begins with G.
  • The word ends with T.
  • The word has only 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are different.
  • Using “until” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave players a clear direction without giving away the answer too early.

Wordle Answer Today (December 23)

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is: GLINT.

A “glint” is a small flash of light. It can be a tiny sparkle or shine that catches your eye. You might see a glint in someone’s eyes, on water in the sun, or on a shiny jewel. It is often quick and soft, not bright or harsh. The word is commonly used to describe light that reflects gently off a surface.

Well done if you guessed today’s Wordle correctly. And if you didn’t, no stress at all. A new puzzle will be waiting tomorrow, ready to test your skills again.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the answer to today's Wordle puzzle (December 23)?

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is GLINT. A glint is a small flash of light or sparkle.

What were the hints for the December 23 Wordle puzzle?

The hints included thinking of 'light,' starting with 'G' and ending with 'T,' having only one vowel, and all letters being different.

What does the word 'glint' mean?

A glint refers to a small, brief flash or sparkle of light. It's often a soft reflection seen on a surface.

Read more
Photo Gallery

