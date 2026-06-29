Apple's Smart Glasses Pushed Back, Giving Meta Even More Time To Lead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's smart glasses launch delayed until late next year.

Delay benefits Meta, solidifying its smart glasses market lead.

Apple's strong iPhone integration provides a competitive edge.

Meta leads with stylish, affordable AI-powered smart glasses.

Apple's much-anticipated entry into the smart glasses market may not happen as soon as expected. According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the wearable device, previously rumoured to launch this year with shipments starting in early 2027, could now be delayed by several months. This pushes Apple's debut closer to the end of next year, giving rival Meta more breathing room to consolidate its lead in the category.

Meta has already begun shipping its smart glasses globally, putting Apple under pressure to catch up in a market it has yet to enter.

When Will Apple's Smart Glasses Actually Launch?

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that "Apple is preparing to enter the market with its own smart glasses by the end of next year." This goes against earlier reports suggesting the device would arrive this year, with shipments following in early 2027.

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The extended timeline works in Meta's favour, allowing the company more time to expand its footprint in the smart glasses space. Meta has led this category for a while now, helped along by its tie-up with EssilorLuxottica SA, the eyewear group behind labels like Ray-Ban, Prada and Oakley.

Can Apple's iPhone Integration Outdo Meta's Pricing Edge?

Gurman points out that Apple's biggest edge lies in how well its glasses will work with the iPhone. Since a large chunk of potential smart glasses buyers already use iPhones, this kind of integration could make it harder for Meta to pull users away from Apple's ecosystem. Apple has also limited certain iOS features for Meta's glasses already, and Gurman notes, "it's hard to imagine that changing once Apple has a competing product of its own."

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Still, Meta has its own strengths to lean on. Its partnership with Ray-Ban, known for the Wayfarer line, gives it an edge in style and recognition. The company is also rolling out cheaper in-house models, with the Meta Glasses starting at $299 (roughly Rs 28,000), a price point Gurman believes Apple is unlikely to match anytime soon.

Meta's glasses, made with EssilorLuxottica, run on the Muse Spark AI model and offer live translation in 20 languages, along with a 12-megapixel camera that supports a 100-degree field of view.

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