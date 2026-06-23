'Unleash The Avatar' Now Has A Boss Fight Gameplay Trailer. Colour Me Interested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Game looks premium, uses Indian mythology, challenging global competitors.

For months, Unleash The Avatar was one of Indian gaming's biggest "trust me bro" projects. The hype was certainly there. So was the ambition. Varun Mayya and brother Rohan Mayya talked about building a premium action RPG inspired by Indian mythology. Netizens debated whether India could finally produce its own global gaming hit. But until now, there wasn't enough gameplay to separate ambition from reality.

Well, that's changed. Aeos Games has finally dropped an extended gameplay reveal for Unleash The Avatar, and after watching an elaborate boss fight play out, three things come to mind: Soulslike pace, Black Myth: Wukong spirits, and 'lemme get my hands on this already'.

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This Doesn't Feel Like A Typical Soulslike

The easiest way to describe Unleash The Avatar would be to call it a Soulslike. Technically, that's correct.

The game revolves around dodge timings, parries, pattern recognition and punishing boss encounters. But what stood out to me wasn't the Souls DNA. It was the very desi spectacle.

The boss fight shown in the gameplay reveal is packed with cinematic camera movements (that canted angle is sweet), dramatic slow-motion attacks, flashy visual effects (like Sankat flashing to let you know when to dodge, and a gada power-up). At times, it feels less like Dark Souls and more like Black Myth: Wukong after a Bollywood makeover. And I mean that as a compliment.

In the earlier early alpha trailer, one particular sequence that stuck with me was when I saw the protagonist tap into a Vishnu-inspired avatar form, creating a dynamic that immediately reminded me of Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones. It's the sort of mechanic that could become the game's defining identity if executed well.

Finally, An Indian Mythology Game That Looks 'Expensive'

This might sound like a strange compliment. But for the longest time, Indian mythology-inspired games have often looked like they were operating with one swordhand tied behind their back.

Unleash The Avatar doesn't (so far). The world is set in an alternate timeline where the barrier between Earth and Naraka has collapsed, allowing Asuras and Rakshasas to invade the mortal realm while the player fights back using a fragment of Lord Vishnu's power. For once, Indian mythology isn't just a cosmetic element. It's the entire folklore.

The Real Test Starts Now

The reveal also comes with a healthy dose of caution. A flashy boss fight is the easiest thing to show. Plenty of games have looked incredible in vertical-slice demos before struggling to maintain that quality across a full release.

But, you know, questions remain. How deep is the progression system? How varied are the enemies? Can the combat stay engaging 20 hours in? Does the game even last 20 hours? Can a 40-person team deliver on the scale this trailer promises? Those answers will come later. Unleash The Avatar is still on track for a 2026 release, according to the devs, but we don't have any additional information on the same.

In the meantime, you can wishlist Unleash The Avatar on Steam. The studio is evaluating other platforms, so an announcement on console release has yet to be made.

For now, though, Unleash The Avatar has cleared an important hurdle. It no longer looks like a dream project powered by hype and social media posts. It looks like an actual video game that I'd love to play. And if Aeos Games can maintain the quality shown in this reveal, the Mayya brothers may have something far more important than a successful Indian game on their hands: A much-needed contender for the global action-RPG arms race.