Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Aeos Games, the studio co-founded by brothers Varun and Rohan Mayya, has dropped the first major gameplay reveal for Unleash the Avatar, an upcoming action Soulslike steeped in Indian mythology and designed for PC. The Bengaluru-based developer showcased a gripping (and extensive) new trailer that offers a glimpse into the game’s sprawling landscapes, menacing enemies, and high-intensity combat sequences.

Showing off its heavily stylised combat (that very Bollywood-y slow motion flare mid-attack is pretty cool and refreshing), the trailer teases what all you can expect from Unleash the Avatar, including gore-crazy aghoris as well as a Vishnu-inspired alter ego of the protagonist, promising a Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones-esque combat that could click.

Set in an alternate version of India, Unleash the Avatar transports players to a world thrown into turmoil after the barrier between Earth and Naraka, the realm of hell, is shattered. As demonic forces flood the mortal world, players must channel the divine essence of Lord Vishnu to restore balance and confront the chaos unleashed.

Unleash the Avatar, slated for release next year, is now available to wishlist on Steam.

You can check out Unleash the Avatar gameplay trailer (early alpha build) below:

Avatars & Demons

The newly released Unleash the Avatar gameplay trailer introduces players to Vishwapur, a once-thriving coastal town now overrun by demonic creatures known as Nisthari Rakshas. The footage highlights detailed environments built using Unreal Engine 5 and powered by Aeos Games’ in-house photogrammetry systems. From sprawling ruins to storm-swept shores, every frame captures a world teetering between beauty and devastation.

Players can expect a blend of traditional Soulslike combat mechanics, including dodging, parrying, and stagger systems, alongside innovative twists such as a ranged chakra weapon and a dynamic “feather prism” combat form.

Just like any other Soulslike, each battle on the Unleash the Avatar appears designed to test both reflexes and patience, promising the kind of precision-heavy gameplay that genre fans crave.

Handcrafted Challenge, Indian Heart

Aeos Games CEO and co-founder Rohan Mayya emphasised that Unleash the Avatar was “painstakingly built up from first principles.”

He explained, “We’re big fans of soulslikes thanks to their challenging combat and storytelling. And while it could be easy enough to reskin existing efforts and call it a day, our team has painstakingly built up everything from first principles. From our in-house, best-in-class photogrammetry to full-body mo-cap and even our bespoke enemy AI systems, every single bit of Unleash the Avatar has been lovingly hand-crafted to make a game you, and us, would be happy to play.”

The studio, made up of about 40 developers, including veterans who have worked on several reputed titles, including the likes of Ghost of Tsushima (the moonlit beach scene at the beginning of the trailer did remind me of Tsushima), Path of Exile 2, and Hogwarts Legacy, has self-funded the entire project, an uncommon move in today’s gaming landscape.

Mayya noted that wishlisting the game on Steam plays a crucial role in helping independent teams like theirs stand out in a crowded market.

Building a Universe

Unleash the Avatar reimagines ancient Indian lore through a high-fantasy lens. The story unfolds in a timeline where the forces of Asuras and Rakshasas roam the mortal plane, and it’s up to the player, imbued with a fragment of divine power, to restore cosmic order. The game also features handcrafted environments inspired by real Indian architecture, recreated through detailed photogrammetry scans of heritage towns across the country.

The team confirmed that the title is currently optimised for PC but may expand to other platforms closer to launch. Built using custom gameplay systems, including a sophisticated parry model and AI that adapts to player strategy, Unleash the Avatar aims to redefine the Soulslike genre with a distinctly Indian soul.