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HomeGamingReyna Mains, Are You Using The Wrong Weapon? Here Is What You Are Missing

Reyna Mains, Are You Using The Wrong Weapon? Here Is What You Are Missing

If you main Reyna in Valorant, picking the wrong weapon wastes her entire kit. Here is what actually works and why it makes such a big difference.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Reyna's aggressive playstyle demands a weapon for swift kills.
  • The Vandal is recommended as Reyna's best weapon choice.
  • Vandal's one-tap headshot capability complements Reyna's kill-based abilities.

Valorant Hacks: I can easily find time for Valorant even after a long, busy day, and the moment I hit play, I insta-lock Reyna. No hesitation, no second thoughts. If you know, you know. Playing Reyna is all about confidence. She is not built for playing it safe or sitting back while teammates take fights. She rewards aggression, sharp aim, and the ability to take control of a round on your own. 

But there is one thing that most players overlook: your weapon choice can make or break your performance. Pick the wrong gun, and you waste everything her kit offers. Pick the right one, and carrying rounds starts to feel natural.

What Is The Best Gun For Reyna In Valorant?

The Vandal. No overthinking, no debate. Reyna's entire playstyle is built around securing kills fast, and the Vandal is perfectly suited for that. 

It can one-tap enemies with a headshot at any range, which is exactly what you need when you are making aggressive peeks or taking fast, close duels. 

Since her abilities, including Devour and Dismiss, only activate after you confirm a kill, you need a weapon that actually guarantees impact. The Vandal does that consistently.

Why The Vandal Works So Well With Reyna's Kit

Reyna's flash, Leer, is designed to create easy duel situations. You throw it into a corner or a tight angle, the enemy gets distracted, and you swing in with the advantage. 

With the Vandal in hand, that swing can instantly end with a headshot kill. From there, the loop is simple: peek, kill, heal or reposition, and repeat. The Vandal fits right into that rhythm.

The Phantom is easier to control, and the Odin can feel strong during her ultimate. But neither matches the raw, consistent killing power the Vandal brings. If your aim is decent, the Vandal will always produce better results. Lock in the Vandal, trust your aim, and let Reyna do the rest.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best weapon for Reyna in Valorant?

The Vandal is the best weapon for Reyna. It excels at securing fast kills, which is crucial for activating her abilities.

Why is the Vandal ideal for Reyna's aggressive playstyle?

The Vandal's ability to one-tap enemies with a headshot at any range perfectly complements Reyna's aggressive peeks and duels.

How do Reyna's abilities work with the Vandal?

Reyna's abilities like Devour and Dismiss activate after a kill. The Vandal's consistent killing power ensures these abilities are triggered reliably.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Valorant TECHNOLOGY
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