Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reyna's aggressive playstyle demands a weapon for swift kills.

The Vandal is recommended as Reyna's best weapon choice.

Vandal's one-tap headshot capability complements Reyna's kill-based abilities.

Valorant Hacks: I can easily find time for Valorant even after a long, busy day, and the moment I hit play, I insta-lock Reyna. No hesitation, no second thoughts. If you know, you know. Playing Reyna is all about confidence. She is not built for playing it safe or sitting back while teammates take fights. She rewards aggression, sharp aim, and the ability to take control of a round on your own.

But there is one thing that most players overlook: your weapon choice can make or break your performance. Pick the wrong gun, and you waste everything her kit offers. Pick the right one, and carrying rounds starts to feel natural.

What Is The Best Gun For Reyna In Valorant?

The Vandal. No overthinking, no debate. Reyna's entire playstyle is built around securing kills fast, and the Vandal is perfectly suited for that.

It can one-tap enemies with a headshot at any range, which is exactly what you need when you are making aggressive peeks or taking fast, close duels.

Since her abilities, including Devour and Dismiss, only activate after you confirm a kill, you need a weapon that actually guarantees impact. The Vandal does that consistently.

Why The Vandal Works So Well With Reyna's Kit

Reyna's flash, Leer, is designed to create easy duel situations. You throw it into a corner or a tight angle, the enemy gets distracted, and you swing in with the advantage.

With the Vandal in hand, that swing can instantly end with a headshot kill. From there, the loop is simple: peek, kill, heal or reposition, and repeat. The Vandal fits right into that rhythm.

The Phantom is easier to control, and the Odin can feel strong during her ultimate. But neither matches the raw, consistent killing power the Vandal brings. If your aim is decent, the Vandal will always produce better results. Lock in the Vandal, trust your aim, and let Reyna do the rest.