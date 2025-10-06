You might have played Raze, Omen, or Yoru, throwing grenades, teleporting, or sneaking around, but Valorant’s newest agent, Veto, might just change the game completely. Arriving at the VCT Champions 2025 Grand Final in Paris, this Sentinel is designed to mess with enemy setups like never before. While others focus on frags, Veto focuses on control, destruction, and chaos. He’s the hero who can literally shut down opponents’ abilities, break their gadgets, and turn team fights in your favour. Here comes Veto, the counter-meta king!

Valorant’s Veto Abilities

Veto is packed with abilities that give him insane control.

Crosscut (C) lets him place a vortex energy ball on the ground and teleport to it. Even during the purchase phase, he can retrieve it and redeploy it wherever needed.

Chokehold (Q) is a trap with Mutated Slime. Enemies who step into it get trapped, deafened, and corrupted, but clever foes can destroy it before it activates.

Interceptor (E) deploys the Phage to target locations, smashing enemy devices and destroying anything that bounces or can be shot.

And his ultimate, Evolution (X) , turns him into a fully mutated form, giving combat boosts, regeneration, and immunity to negative effects.

Veto Dominating The Rest

Veto is clearly Riot’s answer to the utility-heavy meta. With him in your team, you can dismantle defensive setups and keep enemy abilities in check.

Imagine all those traps, drones, and gadgets getting destroyed while you push with confidence. He’ll probably become a staple in competitive lineups for months, as players experiment with new strategies and learn how to make the most of his suppression skills. He’s fun, chaotic, and extremely tactical, all rolled into one.

If you’re excited for VCT 2026, Veto might just be the agent who dominates every map. His mix of teleportation, traps, and ultimate mutagenic form ensures he isn’t just another Sentinel; he’s a game-changer.

Get ready to test him out starting October 7, when Veto officially joins the Valorant roster.