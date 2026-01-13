Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingTry These Three Valorant Crosshair Codes To Hear 'Ace' More Often

Try These Three Valorant Crosshair Codes To Hear 'Ace' More Often

One bullet can change a round in Valorant. These three crosshair codes keep your screen clean, your aim steady, and your confidence high, so you hear “Ace” more than “Defeat.”

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Valorant is a fast, team-based first-person shooter by Riot Games. Every match is a test of aim, timing, and teamwork. Two teams of five fight as Attackers and Defenders, trying to win 13 rounds first. Attackers plant the Spike. Defenders stop them or defuse it. In a game where one bullet can change everything, your crosshair matters a lot. 

The right crosshair keeps your aim clean, reduces distraction, and helps you react faster. Here are three VALORANT crosshairs that feel simple, effective, and fun.

Best Valorant Crosshair Codes For Better Aim

These Valorant crosshair codes are what worked best for me during gameplay. They are simple, clean, and easy on the eyes.

Small Dot (Minimal Style)

Try These Three Valorant Crosshair Codes To Hear 'Ace' More Often

Code: 0;s;1;P;u;0000FFFF;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0l;2;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;000000FF;s;0.713;o;1

This crosshair works best if you want something minimal that does not interfere with your game. It is just a tiny dot. The white colour stands out clearly and does not merge with the background. It keeps your screen clean and helps you focus on enemies.

Fade Crosshair With Firing Error


Try These Three Valorant Crosshair Codes To Hear 'Ace' More Often

Code: 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0v;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1

This is another one I personally like. The top line fades as soon as you start firing. It helps you understand your spray and aim better. It also makes your screen feel clearer during fights.

Flappy Bird (Fun Mode)


Try These Three Valorant Crosshair Codes To Hear 'Ace' More Often

Code: 0;P;c;1;t;3;o;1;f;0;0t;6;0l;20;0o;13;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;4;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

This is a fun one. If you are not in the mood for serious gameplay and just want laughs, try this. The green, bizarre crosshair may not help you aim, but it will make your teammates talk.

How to Change Crosshair In Valorant Easily

Here’s how you can change your crosshairs without pulling out your hair.

  • Open Valorant and press Esc.
  • Go to Settings, then Crosshair.
  • You can paste any crosshair code directly.
  • You can also change colour, size, thickness, and shape manually.
  • Enter the Practice Range and test it.

Spend a few rounds with each style. Your perfect crosshair is the one that feels natural to you.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Valorant?

Valorant is a fast-paced, team-based first-person shooter where two teams of five compete in a round-based objective mode. It tests aim, timing, and teamwork.

Why is a good crosshair important in Valorant?

A good crosshair helps keep your aim clean, reduces distractions, and allows you to react faster. This is crucial as a single bullet can significantly impact the game.

How do I change my crosshair in Valorant?

You can change your crosshair by going to Settings > Crosshair after opening Valorant. You can paste crosshair codes or adjust settings manually.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Drama Deepens As BCB Still Refuses To Play In India: Report
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Drama Deepens As BCB Still Refuses To Play In India: Report
News
Blinkit Removes ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim As Centre Steps In; Zomato, Swiggy To Follow
Blinkit Removes ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim As Centre Steps In; Zomato, Swiggy To Follow
Cities
Republic Day Curbs: Flying via Delhi Next Week? Airspace Restrictions From Jan 21-Check Advisory
Republic Day Curbs: Flying via Delhi Next Week? Airspace Restrictions From Jan 21-Check Advisory
News
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
Advertisement

Videos

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results
BMC & 29 Civic Body Polls Today: Final Campaign Ends Ahead of Crucial Mumbai Verdict
Sharad Pawar Signals Future Unity With Ajit Pawar, Says Politics Has No Permanent Friends or Foes
Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy With Communal Remarks Ahead of BMC Elections in Vasai-Virar
India Raises Pakistani Drone Incursions at DGMO Talks, Army Chief Says LOC Fully Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget