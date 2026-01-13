Try These Three Valorant Crosshair Codes To Hear 'Ace' More Often

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Valorant is a fast, team-based first-person shooter by Riot Games. Every match is a test of aim, timing, and teamwork. Two teams of five fight as Attackers and Defenders, trying to win 13 rounds first. Attackers plant the Spike. Defenders stop them or defuse it. In a game where one bullet can change everything, your crosshair matters a lot.

The right crosshair keeps your aim clean, reduces distraction, and helps you react faster. Here are three VALORANT crosshairs that feel simple, effective, and fun.

Best Valorant Crosshair Codes For Better Aim

These Valorant crosshair codes are what worked best for me during gameplay. They are simple, clean, and easy on the eyes.

Small Dot (Minimal Style)



Code: 0;s;1;P;u;0000FFFF;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0l;2;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;000000FF;s;0.713;o;1

This crosshair works best if you want something minimal that does not interfere with your game. It is just a tiny dot. The white colour stands out clearly and does not merge with the background. It keeps your screen clean and helps you focus on enemies.

Fade Crosshair With Firing Error







Code: 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0v;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1

This is another one I personally like. The top line fades as soon as you start firing. It helps you understand your spray and aim better. It also makes your screen feel clearer during fights.

Flappy Bird (Fun Mode)







Code: 0;P;c;1;t;3;o;1;f;0;0t;6;0l;20;0o;13;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;4;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

This is a fun one. If you are not in the mood for serious gameplay and just want laughs, try this. The green, bizarre crosshair may not help you aim, but it will make your teammates talk.

How to Change Crosshair In Valorant Easily

Here’s how you can change your crosshairs without pulling out your hair.

Open Valorant and press Esc.

Go to Settings, then Crosshair.

You can paste any crosshair code directly.

You can also change colour, size, thickness, and shape manually.

Enter the Practice Range and test it.

Spend a few rounds with each style. Your perfect crosshair is the one that feels natural to you.