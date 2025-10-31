NYT Connections #872 Answers (October 31): Today's Puzzle Flew Past You? Check Clues, & Solution

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections #872 Answers (October 31): Today's Puzzle Flew Past You? Check Clues, & Solution

NYT Connections Oct 31 had Goldilocks, Cinderella, Popeye and Ms Pac-Man themes. See hints and the full solution for today’s puzzle.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily game, Connections, served up a fun Halloween mix on October 31. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some groups were easy to spot. Others were sneaky and made people think twice. Like Wordle, Connections changes every day. If the puzzle scared you a bit, don’t worry. 

Below are the clear hints and the full answers to help you finish the game.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple word game. You get 16 words. Your job is to put them into four groups of four. Each group has a theme that links its words. But some words are meant to trick you. You only get four wrong tries. On the fourth wrong try, the game ends, and you see the answers.

The game uses colours to show how hard each group is. The colours are yellow, green, blue, and purple. Yellow is the easiest. Purple is the hardest. You can also shuffle the board if you want. Many people like to share their results online after they finish.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 31)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: They're part of a fairy tale.
  • Green: Think of Disney.
  • Blue: They're part of a cartoon.
  • Purple: They're part of a video game.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme is a classic story or game.
  • “Bow” and “Pipe” are in different groups.

One word from each group to help you:

  • Yellow: Bear
  • Green: Slipper
  • Blue: Pipe
  • Purple: Cherries

Full Solution For October 31 (Puzzle #872)

  • Yellow (Goldilocks): Chair, Bear, Porridge, Bed
  • Green (Cinderella): Wand, Pumpkin, Mouse, Slipper
  • Blue (Popeye): Pipe, Anchor, Spinach, Cap
  • Purple (Ms Pac-Man): Ghost, Pellets, Bow, Cherries

Today’s puzzle was full of classic characters. Goldilocks and the three bears appear in the yellow group. 

Cinderella and her magic items make up the green group. Popeye’s tools and food are in the blue group. 

And the purple group is all about Ms Pac-Man and the things in that old arcade game. All four groups are easy to explain once you spot the theme. Good job if you found them! 

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
