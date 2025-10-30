Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections #871 Answers (October 30): Today's Puzzle Messed With Your Head? Check Hints, & Answer

NYT Connections #871 Answers (October 30): Today's Puzzle Messed With Your Head? Check Hints, & Answer

NYT Connections October 30 puzzle mixed sweet words, fiction genres, and bird names. Check today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, released its October 30 challenge, and it had a fun Halloween vibe with a clever mix of themes. As always, players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. What looked simple at first turned out to be a real brain teaser. Some clues were sweet, while others were spooky or tricky to spot. 

If today’s puzzle made you pause, here are all the hints and the complete solution explained in the simplest way.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group has a hidden theme. The catch? Some words look like they fit in more than one place, so you need sharp eyes and smart guesses.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong tries before the game ends, and the solution is revealed. To make it easier, each group is colour-coded by difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, Connections is short, daily, and perfect for players who enjoy puzzles that mix logic, pattern-finding, and a bit of luck.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 30)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: Select the “sweet” words.
  • Green: See any genres?
  • Blue: They refer to birds, many birds.
  • Purple: They’re people.

Extra hints:

  • The four- and five-letter words are spread across three groups.
  • “Charm” and “Romance” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Sugar
  • Green: Fantasy
  • Blue: Murder
  • Purple: Levy

Full Solution For October 30 (Puzzle #871)

  • Yellow (Terms of Endearment): Angel, Love, Pumpkin, Sugar
  • Green (Fiction Genres): Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Romance
  • Blue (Collective Nouns for Birds): Charm, Gaggle, Murder, Parliament
  • Purple (People Whose First Names Are U.S. Cities): Bloom, Butler, Guthrie, Levy

Today’s Connections was a sweet and spooky mix! The “Terms of Endearment” group stood out quickly, with words like “Pumpkin” and “Sugar” being instant giveaways. 

The fiction genres like “Fantasy” and “Romance” added a fun twist, while the “bird” theme tested players who knew their collective nouns. 

The hardest part was the purple group, spotting names like “Bloom” and “Levy” as people connected to U.S. cities wasn’t easy. A clever and creative puzzle to end October on a high note!

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Cities
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav to Hold Powerful Rallies Today
Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget