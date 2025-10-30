Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, released its October 30 challenge, and it had a fun Halloween vibe with a clever mix of themes. As always, players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. What looked simple at first turned out to be a real brain teaser. Some clues were sweet, while others were spooky or tricky to spot.

If today’s puzzle made you pause, here are all the hints and the complete solution explained in the simplest way.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group has a hidden theme. The catch? Some words look like they fit in more than one place, so you need sharp eyes and smart guesses.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong tries before the game ends, and the solution is revealed. To make it easier, each group is colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, Connections is short, daily, and perfect for players who enjoy puzzles that mix logic, pattern-finding, and a bit of luck.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 30)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Select the “sweet” words.

Green: See any genres?

Blue: They refer to birds, many birds.

Purple: They’re people.

Extra hints:

The four- and five-letter words are spread across three groups.

“Charm” and “Romance” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Sugar

Green: Fantasy

Blue: Murder

Purple: Levy

Full Solution For October 30 (Puzzle #871)

Yellow (Terms of Endearment): Angel, Love, Pumpkin, Sugar

Green (Fiction Genres): Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Romance

Blue (Collective Nouns for Birds): Charm, Gaggle, Murder, Parliament

Purple (People Whose First Names Are U.S. Cities): Bloom, Butler, Guthrie, Levy

Today’s Connections was a sweet and spooky mix! The “Terms of Endearment” group stood out quickly, with words like “Pumpkin” and “Sugar” being instant giveaways.

The fiction genres like “Fantasy” and “Romance” added a fun twist, while the “bird” theme tested players who knew their collective nouns.

The hardest part was the purple group, spotting names like “Bloom” and “Levy” as people connected to U.S. cities wasn’t easy. A clever and creative puzzle to end October on a high note!