NYT Connections #870 Answers (October 29): Struggling With Today’s Puzzle? See Hints & Answers

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 29 challenge, and it gave players plenty to think about. Like every day, the task was to group 16 words into four hidden sets. It might sound easy, but one wrong guess can quickly throw you off. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has a loyal fan base that enjoys the mix of logic, creativity, and clever clues.

If today’s puzzle felt a little spooky or strange, you’re not alone. Here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple-looking but tricky word game. You’re given 16 words and need to group them into four sets of four. Each group shares one hidden theme. The hard part is spotting what connects them while avoiding red herrings, words that seem related but aren’t.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

You get four chances before the game ends. Each group also has a colour that shows its difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The fun lies in spotting patterns others might miss, and sometimes, in getting completely fooled before the “aha” moment.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 29)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: Look for strong words.

Green: If you want to spread your work, this is what you need

Blue: It’s all about the sound.

Purple: They contain a lot of letters...

Extra hints:

Every theme except green has at least one word starting with “S.”

“Ouija Board” and “Séance” belong to different groups.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Spirit

Green: Medium

Blue: Seitan

Purple: Scrabble

Full Solution For October 29 (Puzzle #870)

Yellow (Fortitude): Backbone, Courage, Heart, Spirit

Green (Channel): Medium, Outlet, Platform, Venue

Blue (Words Starting with the “Say” Sound): Sacrum, Seitan, Seychelles, Séance

Purple (Things Featuring Letters A Through Z): Abecedarium, Computer Keyboard, Ouija Board, Scrabble

Today’s puzzle had a fun mix of strength, sounds, and even a spooky touch. The “Fortitude” set was easy to spot for many players thanks to words like “Courage” and “Heart.”

The “Channel” group made sense once “Medium” and “Platform” came together. But the “Say” sound group caught some off guard, especially with unusual words like “Sacrum” and “Seychelles.”

The hardest group for most was “Things Featuring Letters A Through Z,” which linked words like “Scrabble” and “Ouija Board.” A creative, slightly eerie puzzle for midweek fun!