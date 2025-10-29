Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections #870 Answers (October 29): Struggling With Today’s Puzzle? See Hints & Answers

NYT Connections #870 Answers (October 29): Struggling With Today’s Puzzle? See Hints & Answers

NYT Connections October 29 mixed courage, channels, and spooky wordplay. Check out today’s puzzle hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 29 challenge, and it gave players plenty to think about. Like every day, the task was to group 16 words into four hidden sets. It might sound easy, but one wrong guess can quickly throw you off. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has a loyal fan base that enjoys the mix of logic, creativity, and clever clues. 

If today’s puzzle felt a little spooky or strange, you’re not alone. Here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple-looking but tricky word game. You’re given 16 words and need to group them into four sets of four. Each group shares one hidden theme. The hard part is spotting what connects them while avoiding red herrings, words that seem related but aren’t.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

You get four chances before the game ends. Each group also has a colour that shows its difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The fun lies in spotting patterns others might miss, and sometimes, in getting completely fooled before the “aha” moment.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 29)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: Look for strong words.
  • Green: If you want to spread your work, this is what you need
  • Blue: It’s all about the sound.
  • Purple: They contain a lot of letters...

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except green has at least one word starting with “S.”
  • “Ouija Board” and “Séance” belong to different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Spirit
  • Green: Medium
  • Blue: Seitan
  • Purple: Scrabble

Full Solution For October 29 (Puzzle #870)

  • Yellow (Fortitude): Backbone, Courage, Heart, Spirit
  • Green (Channel): Medium, Outlet, Platform, Venue
  • Blue (Words Starting with the “Say” Sound): Sacrum, Seitan, Seychelles, Séance
  • Purple (Things Featuring Letters A Through Z): Abecedarium, Computer Keyboard, Ouija Board, Scrabble

Today’s puzzle had a fun mix of strength, sounds, and even a spooky touch. The “Fortitude” set was easy to spot for many players thanks to words like “Courage” and “Heart.” 

The “Channel” group made sense once “Medium” and “Platform” came together. But the “Say” sound group caught some off guard, especially with unusual words like “Sacrum” and “Seychelles.” 

The hardest group for most was “Things Featuring Letters A Through Z,” which linked words like “Scrabble” and “Ouija Board.” A creative, slightly eerie puzzle for midweek fun!

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Crime
UPSC Aspirant Murder: Forensics Student Amrita Was Estranged From Family Since 2024
UPSC Aspirant Murder: Forensics Student Amrita Was Estranged From Family Since 2024
World
‘If Hamas Does Not Behave...’: Trump Backs Israel’s Right To Respond, Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire
‘If Hamas Does Not Behave...’: Trump Backs Israel’s Right To Respond, Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire
World
Netanyahu Orders ‘Forceful Strikes’ In Gaza, Accusing Hamas Of Breaching Ceasefire
Netanyahu Orders ‘Forceful Strikes’ In Gaza, Accusing Hamas Of Breaching Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget