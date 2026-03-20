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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (March 20): Puzzle #1012 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (March 20): Puzzle #1012 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections March 20 puzzle mixes Monopoly terms, Greek myths, and wordplay. Check hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its Friday, March 20 challenge, and today’s game brought a fun mix of logic and wordplay. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some links felt easy, others needed a bit more thinking. Like always, the puzzle looks simple at first, but the tricky part is avoiding wrong matches. 

Connections resets daily, and fans enjoy how it tests both knowledge and pattern skills. If today’s puzzle confused you, here’s a simple and clear breakdown of all the hints and answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you see 16 words and must group them into four sets of four. Each set shares a common theme.

It sounds easy, but the game adds tricky words that seem to fit in many groups. That’s where most players make mistakes.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the correct answers.

Each group is also marked by a colour based on difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is about meaning. Sometimes it’s about how words are used together. That’s what makes Connections fun and tricky at the same time.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 20)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow hint: Broken peace.
  • Green hint: Think in squares, not sentences.
  • Blue hint: Ancient characters.
  • Purple hint: Where breakfast meets wordplay!

Extra hints:

  • Some words are about language, others about familiar sets.
  • Some words are missing something important!

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Alarm
  • Green: Parking
  • Blue: Fate
  • Purple: Noodle

If you still need help, here are the full groups.

Full Solution for March 20:

  • Yellow (Disturb): Alarm, Concern, Rattle, Shake
  • Green (Words on a Monopoly Board): Boardwalk, Chance, Luxury, Parking
  • Blue (Figure in Greek Myth): Fate, Fury, Muse, Siren
  • Purple (Egg ___): Carton, Noodle, Roll, Timer

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix of simple and tricky ideas. The yellow group was about actions that disturb or shake something. The green group needed you to think of Monopoly, where words like “Boardwalk” and “Parking” appear on the board.

The blue group was all about Greek myth, with words like “Fate” and “Siren.” This part depended a bit on general knowledge. The purple group was clever, linking words that come after “egg,” like “egg roll” or “egg carton.”

Overall, this puzzle was balanced and fun. Some groups were easy to spot, while others needed a second look. That’s what makes Connections so enjoyable every day.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do you play Connections?

You are presented with 16 words and must group them into four sets of four based on a shared theme. You have four incorrect guesses before the game ends.

What do the colors in Connections mean?

Each group is assigned a color based on its difficulty: Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and Purple, which is the hardest.

What are some examples of Connections groups?

Examples include Peter Pan characters (Hook, Nana, Peter, Wendy) or words that precede 'Figure' (Action, Ballpark, Go, Stick).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
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Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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