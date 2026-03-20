NYT Connections Answers (March 20): Puzzle #1012 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

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NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its Friday, March 20 challenge, and today’s game brought a fun mix of logic and wordplay. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some links felt easy, others needed a bit more thinking. Like always, the puzzle looks simple at first, but the tricky part is avoiding wrong matches.

Connections resets daily, and fans enjoy how it tests both knowledge and pattern skills. If today’s puzzle confused you, here’s a simple and clear breakdown of all the hints and answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you see 16 words and must group them into four sets of four. Each set shares a common theme.

It sounds easy, but the game adds tricky words that seem to fit in many groups. That’s where most players make mistakes.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the correct answers.

Each group is also marked by a colour based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is about meaning. Sometimes it’s about how words are used together. That’s what makes Connections fun and tricky at the same time.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 20)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Broken peace.

Green hint: Think in squares, not sentences.

Blue hint: Ancient characters.

Purple hint: Where breakfast meets wordplay!

Extra hints:

Some words are about language, others about familiar sets.

Some words are missing something important!

One word from each group:

Yellow: Alarm

Green: Parking

Blue: Fate

Purple: Noodle

If you still need help, here are the full groups.

Full Solution for March 20:

Yellow (Disturb): Alarm, Concern, Rattle, Shake

Green (Words on a Monopoly Board): Boardwalk, Chance, Luxury, Parking

Blue (Figure in Greek Myth): Fate, Fury, Muse, Siren

Purple (Egg ___): Carton, Noodle, Roll, Timer

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix of simple and tricky ideas. The yellow group was about actions that disturb or shake something. The green group needed you to think of Monopoly, where words like “Boardwalk” and “Parking” appear on the board.

The blue group was all about Greek myth, with words like “Fate” and “Siren.” This part depended a bit on general knowledge. The purple group was clever, linking words that come after “egg,” like “egg roll” or “egg carton.”

Overall, this puzzle was balanced and fun. Some groups were easy to spot, while others needed a second look. That’s what makes Connections so enjoyable every day.