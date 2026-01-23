Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (January 23): Puzzle #956 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 23 puzzle mixed facial features, parking types, and clever word links. Check all hints and today’s full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its Friday, January 23 puzzle, and it brought a clever mix of everyday words and hidden patterns. As always, players were asked to sort 16 words into four secret groups. It sounds easy, but the puzzle quickly turns tricky with words that seem to belong together but don’t.

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a strong fan base. People love it because it’s short, smart, and fun. Some days feel smooth, while others feel like a real brain workout. If today’s grid made you pause or rethink your moves, you’re not alone. Below is everything you need, clear hints and the full solution for today’s puzzle.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word puzzle where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares one common idea. The catch is that many words look like they could fit in more than one group. These tricky overlaps are called red herrings.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers appear. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s a small puzzle, but it asks you to think carefully and spot patterns fast.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 23)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: As seen in a mirror.
  • Green: Think of your car.
  • Blue: Use them to measure something.
  • Purple: Add the opposite of dark.

Extra hints:

  • There is no three- or four-letter word in the green group.
  • “Foot” and “Meter” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Cheek
  • Green: Street
  • Blue: Acre
  • Purple: Pilot

Connections Groups for Today:

  • Yellow: Facial Features
  • Green: Kinds Of Parking
  • Blue: Imperial Units
  • Purple: Words Before “Light”

Full Solution for Friday, January 23:

  • Yellow (Facial Features): Cheek, Eye, Lip, Temple
  • Green (Kinds Of Parking): Garage, Meter, Street, Valet
  • Blue (Imperial Units): Acre, Bushel, Foot, Stone
  • Purple (Words Before “Light”): Flood, Lime, Pilot, Traffic

Today’s puzzle felt clean and fair. The facial features stood out fast, while the parking group made players think about cars in different ways. 

The imperial units needed a bit of general knowledge, and the “Light” group worked only after thinking of common phrases like “traffic light” and “pilot light.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times where you group 16 words into four sets of four, with each set sharing a common theme.

How do you play Connections?

You aim to find four groups of four words, each sharing a common idea. Be careful, as tricky 'red herring' words can lead you astray.

What happens if I make too many wrong guesses?

You have four wrong tries. On your fourth mistake, the game ends, and the answers are revealed.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
