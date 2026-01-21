Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (January 21): Puzzle #954 Bounced Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 21 puzzle mixed recycling, bedding, plagiarism, and Batman clues. See hints and the full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its January 21 challenge, and it came with a clever mix of everyday items, sneaky wordplay, and pop culture fun. As always, players were asked to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. It sounds simple, but the puzzle quickly tests your focus and patience.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a loyal fan base that loves spotting patterns and beating the grid. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s everything you need: hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares one common idea. The twist is that many words look like they belong together, even when they don’t. These red herrings are placed on purpose to trip you up.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Or “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all come before the word “Figure.”

You get only four mistakes. On your fourth wrong guess, the game ends and shows all the answers. Each group also has a colour that tells you how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s quick to play, but it really makes you think.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 21)

Connections hint for Wednesday 21st January

  • Yellow: These items have more than one life.
  • Green: As used for sleeping.
  • Blue: Find the thief.
  • Purple: Think of a superhero.

Extra hints:

  • Every group except green has a word starting with “C.”
  • “Throw” and “Lift” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Newspaper
  • Green: Blanket
  • Blue: Pirate
  • Purple: Mobile

Connections groups for today:

  • Yellow: Items To Recycle
  • Green: Bedding
  • Blue: Plagiarise
  • Purple: Batman's "Bat" Things

Connections answer today – Wednesday, January 21:

  • Yellow: Items To Recycle – Bottle, Can, Cardboard Box, Newspaper
  • Green: Bedding – Blanket, Sham, Sheet, Throw
  • Blue: Plagiarise – Copy, Crib, Lift, Pirate
  • Purple: Batman's "Bat" Things – Cave, Mobile, Signal, Suit

This puzzle was a fun blend of real-world objects and clever meanings. The recycle group stood out once “bottle” and “can” clicked. The bedding set felt calm and simple. 

The trickiest part for many players was the “plagiarise” group, where words like “lift” and “pirate” change meaning. And of course, the Batman set added a playful superhero twist to end the game.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NYT Connections game?

Connections is a daily word game where you sort 16 words into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme. The game features red herrings to make it challenging.

What do the colors in Connections represent?

The colors indicate the difficulty of each group. Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

What were the groups in the January 21st Connections puzzle?

The groups were: Items To Recycle (Bottle, Can, Cardboard Box, Newspaper), Bedding (Blanket, Sham, Sheet, Throw), Plagiarise (Copy, Crib, Lift, Pirate), and Batman's

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
