NYT Connections Answers (February 9): Puzzle #973 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily puzzle Connections is back with its February 9 challenge, and today’s board was nicely tricky. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, many words looked like they could fit together, but the real links were more specific. That’s what makes this game so fun and also a bit sneaky.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and gives puzzle fans a fresh brain workout. If you got stuck today, here’s a clean and simple guide with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares one clear theme. Sounds easy, but the puzzle is built to confuse you with look-alike links and false matches.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another set like “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” all come before the word “Figure.”

Your goal is to spot the right themes that connect each group. But be careful. You are allowed only four mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends, and the answers show up automatically.

Each group also has a color that shows how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some days, the groups are about food. Some days about books, names, or actions. The fun part is never knowing what kind of link you are looking for.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 9)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: Think of clothing.

Green: "How do you handle this?"

Blue: Salary, but different.

Purple: As an act that requires a pencil.

Extra hints:

Every theme except blue contains a word starting with an “S”.

"Approach" and "advance" are in different groups.

One word from each group to help a bit more:

Yellow: Needle

Green: Style

Blue: Advance

Purple: Poker

Full Solution for February 9:

Yellow (Used In Weaving): Loom, Needle, Scissors, Yarn

Green (Method): Approach, Manner, Style, Way

Blue (Kinds Of Payment For An Author): Advance, Bonus, Fee, Royalty

Purple (Draw ___): Near, Poker, Straws, The Line

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix. The weaving group became clear once you spotted “needle” and “yarn.” The method group was also simple after lining up words about how something is done.

The payment group was a bit more thoughtful, since not everyone links those words to the author right away. The last group worked like a phrase game, where each word fits after “draw.” A smart and balanced puzzle overall.