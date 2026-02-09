Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (February 9): Puzzle #973 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (February 9): Puzzle #973 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections February 9 puzzle mixes weaving tools, methods, author payments, and draw phrases. Check hints and full answers here today.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily puzzle Connections is back with its February 9 challenge, and today’s board was nicely tricky. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, many words looked like they could fit together, but the real links were more specific. That’s what makes this game so fun and also a bit sneaky.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and gives puzzle fans a fresh brain workout. If you got stuck today, here’s a clean and simple guide with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares one clear theme. Sounds easy, but the puzzle is built to confuse you with look-alike links and false matches.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another set like “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” all come before the word “Figure.”

Your goal is to spot the right themes that connect each group. But be careful. You are allowed only four mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends, and the answers show up automatically.

Each group also has a color that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Some days, the groups are about food. Some days about books, names, or actions. The fun part is never knowing what kind of link you are looking for.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 9)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: Think of clothing.
  • Green: "How do you handle this?"
  • Blue: Salary, but different.
  • Purple: As an act that requires a pencil.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except blue contains a word starting with an “S”.
  • "Approach" and "advance" are in different groups.

One word from each group to help a bit more:

  • Yellow: Needle
  • Green: Style
  • Blue: Advance
  • Purple: Poker

Full Solution for February 9:

  • Yellow (Used In Weaving): Loom, Needle, Scissors, Yarn
  • Green (Method): Approach, Manner, Style, Way
  • Blue (Kinds Of Payment For An Author): Advance, Bonus, Fee, Royalty
  • Purple (Draw ___): Near, Poker, Straws, The Line

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix. The weaving group became clear once you spotted “needle” and “yarn.” The method group was also simple after lining up words about how something is done. 

The payment group was a bit more thoughtful, since not everyone links those words to the author right away. The last group worked like a phrase game, where each word fits after “draw.” A smart and balanced puzzle overall.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the daily NYT Connections puzzle?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a common theme.

How do you play Connections?

Your goal is to identify the four hidden themes that connect each group of words. Be careful, as you only have four mistakes allowed.

What do the colors in Connections represent?

The colors indicate the difficulty of each group: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
World
UK PM Keir Starmer’s Chief Of Staff Quits After Epstein Files Expose Mandelson Appointment Row
UK PM Keir Starmer’s Chief Of Staff Quits After Epstein Files Expose Mandelson Appointment Row
World
Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
News
'It's In India's Interest To Buy US Oil,' Piyush Goyal Responds To Trump Condition
'It's In India's Interest To Buy US Oil,' Piyush Goyal Responds To Trump Condition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal
Delhi Pothole Death: Delhi Jal Board Employee Yogesh in Custody Amid Probe
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: “Our Work is for Values, Not Publicity” at 100-Year Celebration
Delhi One-Year Review: Nitin Naveen Applauds Reforms, Modi’s Vision, and Public Health Initiatives
HORROR IN DARBHANGA: Police Lathi-Charge Mourning Mob in Darbhanga After 6-Year-Old’s Horrific Rape-Murder Sparks Riots
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget